Tyronn Lue never really got the chance to represent his nation, even though he was so close back in 1997. The young point guard was selected to participate in a men’s 22 and under international competition held in Australia, but he was eventually ruled out due to a right leg injury.

26 years later, he’s not only leading the Clippers roster and considered one of the best coaches in the league, but he’s also been chosen to train Team USA in this month’s upcoming FIBA World Cup to be held in Asia.

“I think it’s an honor,” he said. Check out Lue’s most recent interview as he explains how lucky he feels to be able to contribute to the US national squad:

For Tyronn Lue, this trip to the FIBA World Cup was a long time coming. ⌛️ https://t.co/WLDYu4PA2t pic.twitter.com/h2aofIeEmA — theScore (@theScore) August 15, 2023

“We know we have a hell of a coaching staff,” said Bucks foward Bobby Portis, who is also part of this squad. No wonder he’s impressed by the staff: Warrior’s Steve Kerr is the team’s head coach, while Heat’s Erik Spoelstra and Gonzaga coach Mark Few are alongside Lue as the assistants.

To complete the coaching team, Jeff Van gundy is helping with scouting and Magic’s Jamahl Mosley was part of the training camp held a couple of weeks ago in Las Vegas.

Lue’s opportunity became a reality when fellow coach Monty Williams, now in Detroit, had to bow out of his assistant role due to family responsibilities and left a vacant spot for the Los Angeles trainer.

“Monty had his situation and Steve and Grant called me right away and said, ‘How would you like to be a part of it?’” Lue recalled. “And I said, ‘Are you serious?’ It’s a dream come true. To have an opportunity to coach the USA team, to be around great players and a great staff, it was a no-brainer for me. I felt badly for Monty, but he called me, said I’d have a great experience.”

Lue is in the process of writing a book about his life in the NBA basketball courts and this is another chapter in his career

“I have a great supporting staff,” Lue said about the opportunity of being part of this team headed for international glory. “Our staff, they do a lot. I can delegate and know they’re doing a great job while I’m here with USA Basketball.”

For him, this is the latest chapter in his upcoming book he’s been writing about his life in the NBA basketball courts. Not only did he earn two titles with the Lakers early in his career, but also as a coach he delivered the Cavaliers a trophy alongside LeBron James back in 2016.

If we had to make a list of the players he’s shared the floor with both as a coach and as a player, we’d start with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Jason Kidd, Dirk Nowitzki, Kawhi Leonard, LeBron and more.

“I’ve been blessed to play with a lot of greats,” he recognized. “You get to see what they do, gain that knowledge and see how the hard work translates to basketball and things off the court. And when you win, holding the trophy up at the end of the year is just so satisfying, gratifying. There’s nothing like it, and hopefully we can do it here.”