Victor Wembanyama can’t wait to play potential NBA game in Paris with the Spurs

The Spurs played this Sunday night’s NBA contest in one of their homes away from home in Austin. They competed at an inspiring Moody Center, which encouraged them to storm back from a 10-point deficit and somehow come out victorious with a 122-115 win against the Nets.

Victor Wembanyama was on fire after posting 33 points, 15 rebounds, 7 blocks, 7 assists in many clutch moments throughout the match vs. Brooklyn. His coach Gregg Popovich couldn’t contain his excitement to announce that the superstar will take his talents back to Paris for an NBA contest with the Spurs.

Although the league is yet to confirm which teams will be playing in the French capital next season, sources have suggested for a while now that San Antonio will travel across the Atlantic Ocean to match up against the Indiana Pacers.

Since 2020, the NBA has played three regular-season contests in France, where Wembanyama was born in LeChesnay, of suburb of Paris. “I’m looking forward to it very much,” said the young center. “Obviously it’s going to be probably the game or the games that are going to be very important for me because of course it’s me coming back from where I come from, especially might be in my city or around the city.”

The 19-year-old can’t wait for his home-coming game. “So it’s going to be very special. Also, it is going to allow me to see maybe my family in the middle of the season, which doesn’t happen often. So it’s great,” he expressed.

After his historic stat line against the Nets this weekend, Victor admitted that even though he’s developing quickly, he still has a lot to learn in the league. “It’s a day-by-day thing, but what’s for sure is that I’m not even close to being at my best,” he said in Austin. “I don’t see my progression stopping anytime soon, so it’s good for confidence, and there’s a lot to correct,” he added. The French sensation wrote a new page in the NBA history books with display against Brooklyn

Wembanyama became just the fourth player in NBA history to finish a game with at least 30 points, 15 rebounds, 7 rebounds and 7 assists, joining Joel Embiid, Charles Barkley and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

During the match, the big man showed lots of chemistry with his teammates. “It’s just that moment it finally paid off, our efforts of the game,” Victor said. “I mean, the efforts, hitting guys on screens, rolling hard and being aggressive and making shots for Dev.

There was one play when he had the chance to dunk in overtime. “They had to make a choice. Dev made the perfect read, and it just shows all progress,” he shared, after another play which involved a crucial block against rival Dennis Schroder with 25.4 left to the final buzzer.

“I was pretty sure I had it,” Wembanyama said. “I just asked the ref casually what he thought was wrong. He said backboard first, but I knew it was going to be good.”