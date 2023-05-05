Down 1-0 heading into last night’s Game 2, the Warriors needed a win to keep the series competitive. Golden State missed an opportunity to win Game 1, but they were not going to let the same happen in Game 2. The Warriors’ three-point shooting came alive last night and the Lakers could not match that production. Klay Thompson recorded his sixth career playoff game with 8 three-pointers, the most of all-time.

Kevon Looney was out with an illness for Game 2 and that hurt Golden State’s rebounding down low. However, Draymond Green had one of his classic games where he’s doing a bit of everything for the Warriors. He fell one assist shy of a triple-double last night.

The Warriors tied a playoff franchise record with 21 threes made vs the Lakers in Game 2. NBA betting sites have the Lakers at (-158) to win Game 3 at home tomorrow night.

The Warriors continue their hot shooting from deep. They've made 39 3-pt FG over the last 2 games, their most in a 2-game span in franchise postseason history. Klay Thompson has recorded his 6th career playoff game with 8 3-pointers, the most all-time. pic.twitter.com/zKUCor1ZOo — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 5, 2023

Klay Thompson had 30 points and went a red-hot 8-11 from deep

Head coach Steve Kerr threw the kitchen sink at the Lakers last night and used every player he had available. No starter for Golden State played more than 31 minutes last and their rotation players shined. The Warriors went 21-42 (.500) percent from beyond the arc last night and role players were knocking down threes to help get a win.

Looney was out last night with an illness and that plugged Jamychal Green into the starting lineup. He played just 13 minutes last night, but scored 15 points and went 3-6 from deep. Donte DiVincenzo and Mosses Moody each added two three-pointers of their own.

The Warriors are a tough team to beat when Steph Curry is not the only player beating you offensively. Curry had 20 points last night and also dished out 12 assists. Darvin Ham had his players double Curry in last night’s game and the four-time NBA champ keyed in on that. He may be known for his light’s out shooting, but Curry is more than capable of having the offense run through his hands.