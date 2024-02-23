If NBA history has taught us something over the years is that success doesn’t last forever. Even the biggest of dynasties eventually come to an end, as franchises like the Lakers and Celtics have also gone entire decades without earning a trophy. It is inevitable and you must face reality.

The most successful team in the recent basketball history has been the Warriors, who’ve conquered the NBA championship four times in the last nine campaigns. Their owner Joe Lacob is convinced that their winning-life cycle won’t come to an end.

The Golden State president believes they are an exception to the rule as they have an “ace in the hole,” and the dynasty will continue to thrive even after their core roster finally retires. “We are the Golden State Warriors,” Lacob expressed.

Joe Lacob Sends A Clear Message About 'Rebuild' Talk For Warriorshttps://t.co/MnmQrpzH9Z — Jaun News Group (@jaunnewsgroup) February 23, 2024

“I believe in the culture. I believe that word gets out. I could go on and on. I’m not trying to brag. I’m just saying, that’s who we are. We’re never going to bottom out. I won’t settle for that. We’re not doing that,” the franchise owner insisted.

Let’s break down what he is actually saying. Lacob doesn’t necessarily mean that the Warriors won’t ever go down to the bottom during his reign, but he believes the Bay Area culture, plus the development of rising stars like Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody will keep them closer to the top.

Joe then described himself as an owner “who doesn’t want to ever be in the lottery, ever.” According to him, there is not a single cell inside the Golden State organization that is used to losing. “We don’t want to be bad. We don’t want to go through a transition. I just can’t do that,” he claimed.

The Warriors president has always proved to be an ambitious leader, and is constantly thinking big. After reports suggested that the team tried to trade for LeBron James before the February 8 deadline, you can tell they are hoping to attract top talent.

Sources say that Golden State are expecting to land a superstar this year that will extend their reign for years to come

According to close sources, the franchise’s dream scenario is to land a superstar that will take them back to the top. Some of the names they’ve considered are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Paul George and even their former player Kevin Durant, but the club’s owner wasn’t willing to say too much about it.

“I’m not going to comment on something I can’t comment on, but, in general, I just want to win,” Joe told the press. “We just want to win. We want to be the best, and we’re going to try whatever tactic it takes to get there. I am not here to screw around. We are not here to screw around. We are not here to be just ‘some team.’ We’re not going to do that. We may fail. Everyone fails. We may fail occasionally, but it will not be for lack of trying.”

This season, Golden State have suffered many unexpected situations like Draymond Green’s multiple suspensions and some stars losing their spark.

“It’s possible we’ll get caught with our pants down,” Lacob shared. “I can’t make everything work all the time. There’s no way to predict that. But the only thing is we’ll never sit around and accept mediocrity. We’re not going to sit around and let this happen to us.”