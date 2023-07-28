Home » news » Watch Lil Wayne Dedicates Freestyle Rap To Honor Lou Williams In Light Of His Nba Retirement

NBA

WATCH: Lil’ Wayne dedicates freestyle rap to honor Lou Williams in light of his NBA retirement

Antonio Kozlow profile picture
Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
Updated 1 hour ago on • 3 min read
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
lil-wayne-spits-new-freestyle-congratulating-lou-williams-nba-retirement-1200x675

Lil Wayne is well known to be one of the most popular artists to follow the NBA closely, and every now and again he talks to the press about basketball as if he was an expert. Truth is, he’s a die-hard fan of the game, and recently he spit out a freestyle to honor Lou Williams as he announced his retirement last month. 

Along with the rap, the musician also dedicated a heartfelt message to the three-time Sixth Man of the Year, in a video posted this past Wednesday on social media. Williams played his final campaign in Atlanta saying he’s ready to hang up his basketball shoes at the age of 36.

After Wayne’s freestyle, he mentioned many memorable moments of his 17-year-career in the league, everything from ignoring the NBA Bubble in 2020 to go buy some chicken wings, to holding the record for most points coming off the bench.

Take a look at the hip hop artist’s tribute to Williams and judge it for yourselves:

“My n-gga Lou Williams, man, 17 years in the game, finally retiring,” Wayne said. “You the hardest n-gga in the world when you know the whole fucking NBA community know that you went to the fucking club to get some fucking lemon pepper Lou wings.

“And I know you know that if that would’ve been anybody else, them n-ggas would not be in the NBA! … N-ggas got songs after you, and you deserve every single bar, you deserve all your flowers, man.”

Many other celebrities known to follow the sport then commented under Wayne’s Twitter post. While Drake said “the greatest ever,” Hawks teammate Trae Young also replied: “This tough af [three fire emojis].” Another who shared was Lou’s former LA Clippers teammate Patrick Beverly. “U snapped [four fire emojis],” he wrote.

The player posted a video in June announcing his retirement through a sentimental video narrated by his daughter

Last month, Williams announced his retirement with a special video which has his daughter Jada as the protagonist, narrating some sort of letter to his father while she mentioned a long number of accomplishments throughout his NBA career.

“You’ve had a lot of thoughts over these few years,” she started. “Finally today, I’m happy you found peace with your decision. You were a young dreamer out of South Gwinnett. One of the last to be drafted straight to the league. You were eager to make a name for yourself.”

Check out Lou’s tribute video which served as announcement of his retirement from the basketball courts:

Back in February, Williams went on the “Brick By Brick” podcast and made it clear he wasn’t afraid of retirement whenever he would make the decision.

“Not at all, I’m embracing it. I speak so freely about it, because I don’t know when I’ll retire,” he said. “I have the freedom to make that decision, whether it’s this year, next year, or I wanna keep going…cuz I can still play at a high level. It’s not a lack of talent, I think I’m just mentally in a space where I’m ready to give my energy to something else.”

Antonio Kozlow profile picture

Antonio is a life long sports enthusiast and professional journalist, who shares an obssesive urge to find and dig up the most interesting facts to guide gamblers towards more exciting, yet safe bets. In his own words, ''you can never really know enough about the things you love''.

Trending Now