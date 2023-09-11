The U.S. Open finally came to an end this Sunday night, as Novak Djokovic emerged champion of one of the most important tennis tournaments in the world, reaching his historic 24th Grand Slam title. Right after lifting the trophy, the serbian superstar honored the memory of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

Just as he was crowned champion, he stripped down and put on a shirt featuring a picture of him and the former Lakers star, with the words “Mamba Forever.”

“I thought, 24 is the jersey he wore when he became a legend of the Lakers and world basketball,” Djokovic explained his gesture. “So I thought it could be a nice, symbolic thing to acknowledge him.”

Novak hits 24 and pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant 💙 pic.twitter.com/rDXVUvYe1Z — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 10, 2023

Take a look at the video above to witness the sentimental moment when the 36-year-old paid tribute to one of the most respected basketball players of our generation.

During his championship interview, he expressed how both Bryant and himself had become good friends as they followed each other’s steps in their respective sport. Novak recalled how the late athlete always shared words of wisdom that helped him get through the most difficult times in his career.

“Kobe was a close friend,” Djokovic expressed. “We chatted a lot about the winner’s mentality when I was struggling with the injury and trying to make my comeback, work my way back to the top of the game. He was one of the people that I rely on the most. He was always there for any kind of counsel, advice, any kind of support in a most friendly way.”

The Lakers announced last month that they will honor Kobe with a statue in front of the stadium where he played almost his entire career

Bryant was one of those special players who represented the same professional team all his career. In his case, he spent 20 years only playing for the purple and gold franchise in the NBA, and unfortunately died shortly after his retirement.

The Los Angeles administration announced two weeks ago that they will pay tribute to Hall of Famer with a statue in front of the arena that saw him become a legend.

“As you know, Kobe played his entire 20-year NBA career as a Los Angeles Laker,” said his wife Vanessa Bryant. “Since arriving in this city and joining the Lakers organization, he felt at home here, playing in the City of Angels. On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as the house that Kobe built, we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever.”

The statue will be created by Julie Rotblatt Amrany, a renowned sculptor of the Fine Art Studio of Rotblatt Amrany.

“Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” expressed Jeanie Buss, the Los Angeles Lakers governor. “There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”