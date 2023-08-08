Klay Thompson‘s recent appearance as a guest at Paul George’s podcast called “Podcast P” has brought a lot of newsworthy moments like his honest take on the Warriors signing of Chris Paul and of course, the fact that he openly regrets having taunted Devin Booker with his four-ring gesture during a game at the start of last season.

The Golden State guard was asked on his thoughts on the times he’s trash-talked other players on court, and Thompson immediately recalled that night his tempers went out of control against the Suns star.

When reflecting on that moment, the Warriors star confessed he felt ashamed by the way he handled that situation, in a frustrating game where Phoenix beat them 135-104 on Octobre 25.

Good chance you won't see Klay flexing his 4 rings to opponents again 😂 pic.twitter.com/xOXLGZqfW6 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 7, 2023

“Yeah, I was in my feelings though and Book was busting my ass that day,” the player said on the podcast. “I was not where I needed to be. God. You know stuff doesn’t age well and that didn’t age well for me. I don’t need to be flexing four rings, bro, like everybody know that. That’s on Wikipedia. My game wasn’t where it was at and we all get insecure at times.”

That night, the shooting guard had only dropped in 1 out of 8 chances from the field and handed out two assists in 18 minutes of play. On the other hand, the young Suns athlete was the best player on court, having scored 34 points, 7 assists and three steals to his name.

Both teams had lost their temper many times during the game, as seven technical fouls were called in only six minutes of play. Thompson had received two and was ejected right after exchanging words with the Phoenix guard.

That was the moment when Thompson taunted Booker, holding four fingers in the air referring to the Warriors’ last NBA titles, earning the player his first career ejection after 651 regular season contests.

After the incident, both Booker and Thompson regretted the situation and shared praise for one another

“I love Klay Thompson, I have for a really long time,” Booker said after the game. “But that doesn’t excuse us from being competitive and talking to each other. I’ve always admired his game, how he plays on both sides of the ball, and obviously the rings speak for themselves.

“But I’m going to bring it every time.”

Take a look at the tense situation between both stars and judge it yourselves:

During the podcast, Thompson revealed he has profound respect for the 26-year-old as he has worked his way upo to become a franchise player in Phoenix.

“I’m man enough to admit that we all have our moments of weakness,” the Warriors player said. “I’m not really proud of that one. Cause I see Devin Booker and I should be like, man, I should be proud of this young man. The work he’s put in.

“He survived a tough regime in Phoenix where everyone getting traded, he’s playing for a new coach every year but now he’s a franchise player cause he just kept working. So, I admire the guys who have work ethic like that, you know?”