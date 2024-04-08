This weekend the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the 13 inductees who will be part of the Class of 2024 to be celebrated during this year’s ceremony on August 16 and 17. The announcement was made this Saturday in Glendale, Arizona, during the NCAA Men’s Final Four games, which were televised live on ESPN2.

The North American Committee declared Chauncey Billups, Vince Carter, Michael Cooper, Walter Davis, Bo Ryan and Charles Smith as the men’s players who will make share the honours. The Women’s Committee decided for Seimone Augustus, while the Veteran Committee claimed for Dick Barnett and Harley Redin.

The International went for Michele Timms, while the Contributors Committee declared Doug Collins, Herb Simon and Jerry West as their new inductees.

“Without a shadow of doubt, the accomplishments of the 2024 class stand as a testament to unparalleled excellence,” expressed John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. “From showcasing unrivaled prowess on the courts and sidelines, spanning the high school, collegiate and professional ranks, to steering the course of basketball across an entire continent and to orchestrating a pair of dynasties, we are honored to pay tribute to these remarkable individuals alongside our esteemed award recipients.”

As usual, the honorees will be enshrined during a ceremony in Springfield, Massachusetts, considered the birthplace of the basketball sport, and then in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Probably the two most well-known names of the inductee list, as they both played during this current century, are Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups. The former Raptors superstar, who played for 10 different NBA franchises in his career, showed his excitement for this opportunity.

“I think that’s where the emotion comes from,” he shared. “I have such a great appreciation for what this is and who is in the Hall of Fame. I get a chance to be a part of that. Say what you want, believe what you may, but there were some days I never thought I was on this level.”

Billups celebrated by reminiscing on the championship he won with the Pistons back in 2004

A true basketball fan knows exactly why Billups deserves to be a part of the Class of 2024 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. One of the most exciting times of his career came in 2004, when he conquered the NBA title with the Detroit franchise.

Some years ago he recalled witnessing former teammate Ben Wallace get inducted, and he felt like he received the honour himself. “We all came, watched [Ben’s] induction, and we all felt like we were already in because he was in,” Chauncey said. “That’s how we played. That’s who we were. I’m just the next one up.”

Mr. Big Shot! Showcasing #24HoopClass inductee Chauncey Billups’ most clutch career moments! pic.twitter.com/PZJNfnTYLp — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 6, 2024

The 47-year-old also reminisced over the first years of his career, especially his second campaign in Boston. According to the former athlete, it took some time for him to finally suceed in the league.

“I come from that oven generation, not that microwave generation that we’re in,” Billups explained. “Like, you’ve got to let it go. You’ve got to let it cook for a while. That’s always been a good thing of mine.”