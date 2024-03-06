Once upon a time, the Slam Dunk Contest was viewed as the most-top rated event of the NBA All-Star Weekend, and most participants thought of it as a huge honor to participate. Nowadays, the league has tried every way it can to try and convince players to compete, but the lack of star power has made it lose its’ shine.

After the Pelicans’ blowout victory against the Raptors on Tuesday, Zion Williamson said he’s willing to commit to next year’s dunk competition but under one condition. The 23-year-old said he’s only open to the idea if he gets selected to be a part of the All-Star Game, in his hopes to hype up fans to vote for him in 2025.

“I gotta do my part and make the All-Star Game,” said the New Orleans forward. “If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the Dunk Contest, but if I’m not, I’m not doing it.”

"Vote [Zion Williamson] as a starter right now, start the campaign, we need this man in the dunk contest please." 😂@ChandlerParsons reacts to Zion saying he'd do the dunk contest if he was voted an All-Star.

This possibility isn’t far away from reality, as the young player has already earned two selections in only four years as a professional. However, he did miss out on this season’s event. If the player earns his participation in the 2025 All-Star Game and wins the Dunk Contest, he’d become the first to do so in 14 years.

In a recent interview, Zion let off some steam by showing his determination to prove doubters wrong. According to the New Orleans forward, fans have no idea how much he loves the basketball game and is willing to give it his all.

“People don’t understand how much I really love this s–t,” he told the press this week. “I pour everything into doing my best for the team and for the people who support me in New Orleans. I get it. You can only go off the information that’s in front of you. But that’s the great thing about the opportunity we have the rest of the way. We get to write our own story.”

Teammate Herb Jones is excited about their postseason prospects, but isn’t ready to relax until the Pelicans have guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. The small forward recently sent a message to his squad’s stars, stating the importance of maintaining their aggression throughout the matches.

“I told B.I, Z, CJ, even JV, at the beginning of games they should come out ultra-aggressive just to set the tone.” he shared. “I’ll try and do my part defensively to set the tone. Wherever that gets the team going, I think we’ll be successful in most cases. Coming out that aggressive in each game, no matter if it is a back-to-back with long travel days. Just try and go out and set the tone super early.”

Zion has been a subject of criticism throughout this campaign, as experts insist he isn’t living up to his potential

Right at the start of the year, the press was insisting that the Pelicans “have repeatedly stressed to Williamson that his diet and conditioning need to improve.” It was insider Christian Clark who shared that the 23-year-old simply “doesn’t listen” to his team asking him to get in shape.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith also went at him again and made fun of Zion’s weight. The revered analyst made a remark about his food compulsion, by wondering “how many burgers he’s eating.”

“It’s not about his game. It’s about how many burgers he’s eating and simplywhether or not he’s going to be in shape or is he going to keep eating McDonald’s and have chefs clamoring for him to come to their restaurants,” Smith said on air. “That’s what he has to prove, that the chefs don’t love him any longer.”

Despite all the criticism, Williamson has played 50 games so far this season and has been on the floor every time except when enduring an injury. He averaging 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game as the Pelicans rank 5th in the Western Conference.