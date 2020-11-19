Connect with us

#17 – Aleksej Pokusevski – Oklahoma City Thunder

Shane Rhodes

1 hour ago

With the 17th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder select Aleksej Pokusevski from Serbia. The Thunder completed a trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves to acquire the pick.

Pokusevski is a long term project, but one that has has an intriguing skillset. A 7-footer with good speed and quickness, Pokusevski plays like a wing and can pass like a guard. But, to truly thrive at the next level, Pokusevski will need to put on some serious weight.

Again, he’s a project. But Pokusevski’s ceiling is sky-high. And, with a rebuild ahead of them, the Thunder have more than enough time to work with him and ensure he reaches it.

#23 – Leandro Bolmaro – New York Knicks

David Yapkowitz

5 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 23rd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the New York Knicks select Leandro Bolmaro from Barcelona.

A project wing that is likely to be stashed overseas, Bolmaro has an intriguing profile. Despite his size — Bolmaro is 6-foot-7 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan — he’s shown the ability to play somewhat of a point forward type role. Bolmaro has shown the ability to create off the dribble and is a solid playmaker that looks comfortable with the ball in his hands.

He isn’t an uber-athlete, but Bolmaro is a smart player. He has a good motor on the defensive end and his moves his feet well. He has solid upside and, at some point, should end up making the move from overseas into the NBA.

Sources: Celtics Trade No. 30 Pick to Grizzlies

Basketball Insiders

5 mins ago

November 18, 2020

Boston is moving the 30th pick, per source.


No. 30 is headed to Memphis, per source.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

#22 – Zeke Nnaji – Denver Nuggets

Drew Maresca

27 mins ago

November 18, 2020

With the 22nd pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Denver Nuggets select Zeke Nnaji.

Nnaji is a 6-foot-11 forward from Arizona. He runs the floor well and has a nice scoring touch around the rim. He also possesses a good shooting stroke and should be able to grow into an effective stretch big for the Nuggets. Further, Nnaji is an above-average rebounder despite lacking overwhelming size and length.

Nnaji joins a Denver team that is deep and well-built. He’ll be hard-pressed to compete for minutes during the 2020-21 season, but he projects to become an effective role player in the NBA.

