NBA Daily: Oklahoma City’s Master Plan
In the midst of a complete teardown, the Oklahoma City Thunder will have some big decisions to make in the coming seasons. But, behind their war chest stuffed with draft picks and their young, star point guard, the Thunder have all of the necessary ingredients for their rebuild to be a major success
Though it may seem like forever ago, it has only been nine years since the Oklahoma City Thunder were playing in the NBA Finals. The young quartet of Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Serge Ibaka was unable to stop the Miami HEAT’s “Big Three,” as the team captured their first of two consecutive titles.
After four trips to the Western Conference Finals in the last decade, the Thunder now are in the midst of their first true rebuild since their time in Oklahoma City began. General manager Sam Presti has been a very busy man over the past few seasons. In fact, there were five players from the All-Star game this season that once played for the Thunder.
Plenty of high-caliber players have come and gone through Oklahoma, including Durant, Harden, Westbrook, Ibaka, Steven Adams, Reggie Jackson, Victor Oladipo, Domantas Sabonis, Carmelo Anthony, Paul George, Jerami Grant, Dennis Schroder, Chris Paul and George Hill. Al Horford will soon be added to this laundry list of names.
Though many of those were brief stops, it has paid off for the franchise in terms of acquiring young talent like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and, of course, plenty of future draft compensation.
After a couple of moves before last week’s trade deadline, the Thunder now project to have 34 draft picks over the next seven years. That is 17 first round picks and 17 second round picks, with a few swap options along the way as well.
The Thunder currently have 13 players on their roster with less than three full years of NBA experience. Oklahoma City will certainly not use every one of these 34 picks on players. This is where they will need to remain patient as they construct their roster over the coming years.
The most coveted asset that any franchise can possess is future draft picks. When these teams are bad, their own picks become even more valuable. Teams will come calling when it is time for them to rebuild and/or reload their rosters. This is the key to Oklahoma City’s future.
Two critical areas for small-market teams are player development and their ability to make smart draft decisions. The Thunder have demonstrated the ability to be exceptional at both. Darius Bazley, Luguentz Dort, Ty Jerome, Theo Maledon, Isaiah Roby, Moses Brown and Kenrich Williams have all impressed this season, while the continued growth of Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort will be instrumental going forward.
In terms of financial flexibility, the Thunder are in an excellent position, too, due largely to their creativity. The work of their front office has been nothing short of magnificent.
The Thunder now have the below big trade exceptions available:
💰$27.5M Adams)
💰$12.8M (Ariza)
💰$10.1M (Gallinari)
💰$7.37M (Oubre Jr.)
The original Gallinari $19.5M exception was used to acquire Meyers Leonard allowing OKC to create a new $12.8M TE.
— Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 17, 2021
The Thunder are in a good position in terms of player contracts as well. Aside from Horford, they do not have a player on their roster making more than $7 million this season. Darius Miller and Justin Jackson are the only other two players making more than Gilgeous-Alexander’s $4.1 million salary. They have even more money coming off their books next season and still have Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Brown under contract.
Oklahoma City’s draft history should provide their fan base with confidence as they proceed to rebuild. Dating back to their days in Seattle, this franchise has hit on the draft seemingly every year. In addition to Durant, Westbrook, Ibaka and Harden, they have done well with first-round selections.
These picks have not all been the same caliber as those MVP-level players but guys like Adams, Jackson and Cameron Payne were solid contributors. Though the players were traded, their last two first-round picks of Brandon Clarke and Immanuel Quickley look promising as well.
The Thunder have made the playoffs every year since 2009 with the exception of the 2014-15 season. There won’t be any postseason play for them this year but they have not embraced any form of tanking.
Despite the lack of elite talent on their roster, the Thunder still own a better record than seven other teams. Mark Daigneault may be the least recognizable coach in the league, but he has done an outstanding job with this young group. They have proven to be one of the better defensive teams as the players have bought into the system.
Oklahoma City’s situation is similar to a few other teams in recent years. The Memphis Grizzlies continue to improve each season with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr leading their young core. They have hit on those same two key areas; drafting and player development. De’Anthony Melton, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson and Clarke have all contributed to their growth as an organization.
The Atlanta Hawks are another young team on the rise but are a little further ahead thanks to some recent trades and free-agent signings. Trae Young, John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Kevin Huerter have all blossomed alongside the veteran players added to the roster. These guys benefited from the guidance of Vince Carter in his final two seasons in Atlanta. Oklahoma City now hopes that Horford may be able to provide the same thing to their young nucleus.
Philadelphia took a much different approach when they coined their “trust the process” phrase. Tanking is no longer viewed as a path to rebuild, due to several changes that the league has made. The New Orleans Pelicans and Charlotte Hornets have also taken different angles to rebuilding their respective teams.
There is no standard way of rebuilding that is set in stone for every franchise to follow. Because of their assets and youth, the Thunder have the luxury of being patient throughout the entire process.
Over the next several years, Oklahoma City will focus on the draft and explore the idea of taking on reclamation projects similar to what the Brooklyn Nets have done. When the time is right, they will be able to cash in some of their remaining assets to acquire even more talent to put them back into contention.
This is Presti’s 15th season as general manager of the organization. He has garnered a wealth of compliments and praise for his collection of assets in recent years. While it is well deserved, the expectations are that he will be able to turn this into premier talent.
It is a tall order for anyone, but the Thunder can sleep easy at night knowing that they have the right man for the job.
What’s the Best Landing Spot for Austin Rivers?
Austin Rivers agreed to buyout terms with the Oklahoma City Thunder yesterday, so Drew Maresca identifies the three best landing spots for him.
It feels like ages ago but, for a short while, Austin Rivers was the most hyped prospect in the draft class of 2012. Sure, that came before a slightly underwhelming freshmen season at Duke. But he was the one.
Despite failing to live up to the hype, Rivers still had a successful collegiate season. The sharpshooter averaged 15.5 points and 2.1 assists per game – good enough to get picked No. 10 overall in the NBA Draft.
Rivers was drafted by New Orleans, where he played for two-and-a-half seasons before being traded to the Los Angeles Clippers. In Los Angeles, Rivers found his groove under head coach and general manager Doc Rivers, who, of course, is his father.
Rivers had his best year as a pro with the Clippers in 2017-18, tallying 15.1 points and 4.0 assists per game. But with Doc Rivers losing his executive role in Los Angeles, Rivers signed with the Washington Wizards a year later. He was traded to the Phoenix Suns after just 29 games and subsequently waived. He signed with the Houston Rockets after clearing waivers, where he reestablished his career over two seasons as a spark plug scorer for the Rockets’ second unit.
But then Rivers surprised many by signing with the New York Knicks prior to the 2020-21 season – and he played well in the first few weeks. He scored in double figures during four of his first seven games with the Knicks, including a 23-point effort in which he scored 14 consecutive points in the fourth quarter. It appeared as though Rivers had found a home and it looked like he was a necessary part of the Knicks’ short-term future.
As much as Rivers made sense for New York, New York never made sense for Rivers. They were clearly more than a piece or two from competing, while Rivers is at a place in his career where he’s best utilized in a supplemental role to serious talent. Such harmony enables him to compete with the freedom to score off the bench, but not too much responsibility – ultimately, Rivers isn’t a solid enough defender or creator to warrant a lead role on a contender. Further, Rivers signed a three-year deal worth $9.9 million, giving the Knicks incredible power to trade him without possessing the ability to cash in on the good play.
But Rivers looked great in his short time receiving minutes, demonstrating an elite scoring ability at least once in early January. And, through ups and downs, he remained professional, always holding himself accountable, even when commenting on things beyond his control.
But the Knicks traded for Derrick Rose in mid-January, who assumed most of Rivers’ minutes. Last week, Rivers was traded to Oklahoma City at the deadline and he was waived almost immediately.
It’s probably disorienting to be traded and waived, again. But as is always the case, much of the league is on a perpetual audition. But Rivers played his part well during his time with New York. He proved that he has something left to give. And while lots of teams would probably like to add him – if for no other reason than to keep him away from other rosters – three teams, in particular, need him more than most.
The Favorites: Milwaukee Bucks
According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are heavy favorites in the Rivers’ sweepstakes with mutual interest from both parties. It would appear that minutes will be relatively tough to come by for Rivers in Milwaukee – but if recent trends are an indication, contenders stockpile assets and work out playing time later.
The Contenders: Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers can be assumed to be in the mix for just about every player that clears waivers this year. First of all, they need support over the next four-to-six weeks to make the bleeding stop from the LeBron James-Anthony Davis absences. Even with Davis expected back relatively soon, the Lakers need help in the play-making department. Rivers checks that box.
Additionally, as the presumed Western Conference favorites, the Lakers will be looking to get quality players off of the market for another two reasons: even if they help out in one game, it can impact how the season plays out; but, potentially more importantly, it prevents them from helping another contender. Adding Rivers might not improve the Lakers’ game-in and game-out, but it makes them deeper and ensures they can get through a tough time (e.g., right now).
The Dark Horse: Portland Trail Blazers
Rivers wasn’t the only player on the move last Thursday. Portland was active, too, trading Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. to Toronto for Norman Powell. Naturally, Powell will assume serious playing time with the Trail Blazers. He averaged 30.4 minutes in Toronto through 42 games in 2020-21, averaging 19.6 points per contest. He upped his performance in his first outing with Portland, posting 22 points over 36 minutes in a win against the under-manned Orlando Magic.
But there’s still a lot to make up. Trent averaged 15.0 points in 30.8 minutes per game and Hood averaged 4.7 over 19.1. Hood was still acclimating to the NBA after returning from a torn Achilles tendon last December. Moreover, Hood was good for 11 points in 29.5 minutes per game last season. And that is why the Trail Blazers need Rivers – because they’re not just making up for Trent’s production, they’re also making up for what Hood gave them prior to this season.
It’s also not as though Portland is incredibly deep at guard. They have Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Anfernee Simons – and that’s really it. Rivers could play a pivotal role for the Trail Blazers, catapulting them into another tier simply by adding quality depth. Further, his work ethic and disposition are perfectly suited for the gritty, hard-working Portland franchise, who are chomping at the bit to take another step forward, having been eliminated in the first round of the playoffs in three of the past four seasons.
We’ll know even more about where Rivers wants to go soon, with a decision expected shortly. Wherever he goes, Rivers will have an impact. And whichever team he chooses will receive a scrappy veteran that knows his role and does it damn well down the stretch.
NBA AM: Philadelphia’s Winning Move?
Philadelphia may have missed out on the opportunity to bring Kyle Lowry home but all is not lost. Chad Smith details why the acquisition of George Hill just might be a better move for the 76ers now and moving forward.
Minutes before the NBA trade deadline came to a close, it appeared as though Kyle Lowry would be heading home to Philadelphia. The final buzzer sounded without a deal. Now that the dust has settled, the 76ers may have actually gotten the veteran point guard they needed after all.
While more high-profile names like Nikola Vucevic, Victor Oladipo, Aaron Gordon and Rajon Rondo captured the attention of the basketball world, it was George Hill that slid under the radar on Thursday. Hill was traded to the 76ers as part of a three-way deal that involved the Oklahoma City Thunder and New York Knicks. Several other names and draft picks were exchanged in this deal, but the headliner was the two-way guard heading back to the Eastern Conference.
Hill has been out for two months after undergoing hand surgery in late January, but the 34-year old is another reliable difference-maker for Doc Rivers to utilize in his closing lineups. Having spent the majority of his professional career playing off the ball, the Indiana native is the ideal backcourt fit next to Ben Simmons.
Philadelphia currently holds the top spot in the East, even with their superstar Joel Embiid still sidelined. President of basketball operations Daryl Morey said he feels really good about their roster after the trade was announced.
“I think we upgraded ourselves a lot today,” Morey said. “And we’re going to be one of the top few teams to win the title.”
Morey has a solid track record since arriving in Philadelphia. He essentially swapped Al Horford for Danny Green, Josh Richardson for Seth Curry, and Zhaire Smith for Tony Bradley. Bradley, who had been playing very well, was part of the deal to acquire Hill. Toronto’s asking price for Lowry was reportedly very high, as they wanted Mattisee Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey and two first-round draft picks from Philly.
Both Lowry and Hill are terrific defenders at their positions, essentially the same age and add valuable playoff experience. While Lowry does have a championship to his credit, Hill has appeared in more playoff games and been far more consistent. They share many similarities but there is a stark difference in one particular area.
Lowry is making $30 million this season and will be a free agent this summer. Not only would Philadelphia have to negotiate a new contract if they wanted him back for next season, but they would also have had the difficult task of matching the salary to make a trade for the longtime Toronto Raptor.
Going forward, Philadelphia has some flexibility with this trade. Hill has a lightly guaranteed contract (only $1 million of his $10 million price tag) for next season. The organization could guarantee that and keep him, use the veteran in a trade or just waive him to reduce their payroll. This is where the acquisition of Hill instead of Lowry truly comes to light.
According to a report last week from the Daily Thunder, Hill is close to returning to the floor. With his cast now off, it is only a matter of time before he makes his 76ers debut. Not surprisingly, that will start with some spot minutes off the bench as he ramps up his conditioning and familiarity with the rest of the team.
Last season in Milwaukee, Hill led the league in three-point percentage as he shot 46 percent from deep. He is shooting 39 percent this season in just 14 games for the Thunder, a team that had absolutely no spacing at all. Sharing the floor with Embiid, Simmons, Tobias Harris and either Curry or Green, Hill will no doubt increase that percentage even more.
But Hill is more than just a spot-up shooter from distance. Only five players have a better percentage on drives to the basket this season as he is finishing 61.5 percent of those.
While his offense is valuable, Hill’s greatest impact will come on the defensive end of the floor. The 6-foot-4 combo guard has the ability to switch, stay in front of his man and use his length and athleticism to his advantage. Hill ranks eighth among point guards in terms of Defensive RPM this season. His steady presence in tight situations will provide dividends for Rivers and the team as they navigate through the postseason.
Another benefit of this deal for Philly is the continued development of their young guards like Maxey and Shake Milton. They now have an established veteran that they can learn from as they progress through the rest of the season, through the playoffs and even into next season.
Hill also provides Philadelphia to experiment with pick-and-pop sets with Embiid and pick-and-roll opportunities with Simmons that will be tough to stop down the stretch of games. Hill is a better ball handler than Curry and is not as one-dimensional. Ultimately, it is just one more tool that Rivers has at his disposal to go along with their top three players.
Philadelphia’s Big Three will be making a combined $99,2 million next season. It’s difficult to fathom the organization being able to commit another high-level contract to Lowry in free agency when they a trove on the books already for their top three players. Hill’s contract situation and ability to provide much of the same value on the floor should allow Philly some flexibility for next season.
You don’t always get what you want. Philadelphia was longing for Lowry but sometimes things have a funny way of working out. The championship window for the 76ers is clearly still open. Clearly, it actually could be open for longer with this move.
NBA PM: Is Evan Fournier The Missing Piece?
After a rough start to the season, the Boston Celtics traded for Evan Fournier – but is he the guy that will get the team back to the Eastern Conference Finals this year?
Heading into the Mar. 25th trade deadline, it was clear that the Boston Celtics needed to make a move if they wanted to be a competitive playoff team. The Celtics were once thought to be an NBA Finals contender when this season first started, but after a rocky first half where they couldn’t consistently show up to games, something had to change. Many people began to question the leadership and true abilities of All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, but was it due to them? That’s up for debate, but not having starting guards Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker for numerous games played a big role, as well as a lack of scoring outside of the team’s nucleus.
To attempt to regroup and try to challenge the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks, the Celtics had to make a move. While most people around the NBA believed Boston would swing a trade for Orlando Magic forward, Aaron Gordon, they instead acquired Evan Fournier for two second-round picks and Jeff Teague. Fournier’s salary didn’t require much, if any, maneuvering by Celtics general manager Danny Ainge because it fit into the traded player exception the team had from the Gordon Hayward sign-and-trade.
Since being elevated to a consistent starting role in the 2015-16 season, Fournier had been one of the best players on the Magic besides, of course, Nikola Vucevic. Since then, Fournier has averaged 16.8 points per game to go along with a 37.6 percent clip from behind the three-point line. These are very good numbers and, for the Celtics, it fills a severe need that the team has lacked length, shooting and bench scoring.
While Fournier very well may permanently start over Marcus Smart or Kemba Walker depending on the matchup, the team likely utilizes him more as a sixth-man/rotational. He will be a much better fit to fill the starting spot left by Kemba Walker on back-to-backs where he’s not in the lineup, while players like Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and Tristan Thompson struggled as starters. Fournier is on the books for $17 million this season, according to Spotrac, but the thing that stands out is that his contract ends this season and he can enter unrestricted free agency.
Celtics general manager Danny Ainge went into the press conference on Mar. 26th with high hopes for the team following the trade deadline. According to The Athletic, Ainge wanted to make an impact move but this past Thursday happened to be the perfect time to pull the trigger. He also went on to say that he expects Fournier to re-sign with the Celtics even though he is slated to enter free agency following this season. Ainge had made it publicly known that the Celtics were looking for another wing with length and consistent shooting as players like Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye and Javonte Green were just not getting the job done. The good thing: this is exactly Fournier’s game.
In 26 games for the Magic this year, Fournier was in the midst of a career-year 𑁋 he was averaging highs in points, 19.7, and assists, 3.7 while also shooting the three at a 38.8 percent clip. In almost one-third of his games, he scored 25+ points – with his best games coming right at the end of his time in Orlando by dropping 31 points on the Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets, respectively. Fournier is a volume shooter that can score at a high level when given the opportunity, something that the Celtics could use as they so often depend on Brown and Tatum to carry the offensive load.
Does Evan Fournier take the Celtics to the next level and make them into an instant contender? No, that doesn’t seem to be the outcome here. But Fournier does add a much-needed piece for Boston post-Gordon Hayward. If Fournier can come in and provide the scoring and playmaking he is known, everything is gravy.
However, one knock against Fournier is his defense. This year, Fournier has had a lowly defensive rating of 114.9, per NBA Advanced Stats. This puts him in 109th out of 131 qualified starters, so it’s safe to say that his defense is nothing to write home about. It was rumored that the team was looking for 3- and-D specialists or playmaking forwards that’ll hold it down on the defensive side of the floor. While they failed to get such traits in a trade, the team still has great situational defenders already on the bench.
Rumors were thrown around about Harrison Barnes and Aaron Gordon being the team’s top trade targets. Ultimately, a deal never came to fruition as the Celtics likely would have had to part with their longest-tenured player in Smart. The addition of Fournier was somewhat of a last-resort option for Danny Ainge to pull, as he wasn’t ideally what the team was looking for on the trade market.
Fournier isn’t a make-or-break option for Ainge and the Celtics as the highly-spoken of TPE was used on him – but it sure feels like it – so expect pressure to succeed in his new role. If he can come in and contribute as soon as he is out of the health and safety protocol, then the Celtics will be a better team.
Naturally, the rest of the season doesn’t ride on Fournier fitting in and producing – but with his past accomplishments, this might just be a rare win-win for everybody involved.