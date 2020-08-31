NBA
NBA Daily: What’s Happening To Marc Gasol?
Following an embarrassing Game 1 loss to the Celtics, Matt John examines how Marc Gasol’s issues hurt the Raptors.
Honestly, this Boston-Toronto conference semifinals felt like it was five years in the making. Toronto came into its own in 2014, and Boston did the same the year following. Since then, the teams have always found themselves close to or at the very top of the Eastern Conference. Yet somehow, they never managed to cross paths in the playoffs. That was until yesterday.
When Boston and Toronto made easy work out of their first-round opponents last week, we were all eager to see the chess match between two of the Eastern Conference powers. The battle of wits between Nick Nurse and Brad Stevens. The battle of the East’s newest stars between Jayson Tatum and Pascal Siakam. The battle of acting jobs between Kyle Lowry and Marcus Smart. So many subplots to go off of. This was believed to potentially be the tightest series of the entire postseason.
Game 1 is now officially in the books, and the product thus far has been… underwhelming. Boston controlled the game from the tip. Toronto made things a little interesting at a few points, but the Celtics staved off any comeback attempt the Raptors mustered, as the former blew out the latter 112-94.
Nurse is most assuredly going to make plenty of adjustments for Game 2, and the Raptors’ three best players – Siakam, Lowry, and Fred VanVleet – combining to score 41 points on 13-for-44 shooting are performances we shouldn’t expect to be repeated going forward. Toronto’s first heavyweight match with the Celtics spurred many questions, but perhaps the most perplexing of them all is: What’s going on with Marc Gasol?
While it’s factually correct that Gasol at 35 years old now would surely be the reason why his production has cratered, this is the same guy who was the final piece of the Raptors’ championship puzzle. He’s not putting up the same numbers that he did in his heyday in Memphis, but Toronto never asked him to be that guy when they traded for him a year and a half ago.
Last year, he ran with the role Toronto gave him: Stretch the floor, make the right pass, play tight defense, and he more or less has continued that this season. In fact, when we saw those pictures of a slimmed-down Gasol before the season was set to resume, perhaps we were in for more of a vintage performance from the former Defensive Player of the Year in this year’s playoffs.
Nope! Gasol’s putting up 6.4 points on 39/21/78 splits as well as a 1.6-to-1 assist to turnover ratio. The Raptors haven’t been awful when he’s on the court – they are minus-0.5 with him on the floor – they are much better when he’s off, as they are plus-21.6.
Now a five-game sample clearly isn’t a big enough one to fairly judge Gasol’s performance, so it’s time we turn to the game film between the two Atlantic Division rivals.
Occam’s Razor will tell you that at 35, Gasol just can’t handle this level of grind anymore. He probably can’t, and it’s only going to get worse from here. Here he is getting beaten by Jaylen Brown in a transition layup.
Jaylen Brown coast to coast Euro Step. pic.twitter.com/Na273YZcLb
— Schopsss (@Schopsss1) August 30, 2020
Now we’ll cut some Gasol some slack here. The Raptors’ transition defense left him out to dry to deal with the 23-year-old Brown in a wide-open lane. Among players who played at least 30 minutes a game, Brown shot an OK near-49 percent around the rim this season, so while it would have been tough to stop him, maybe a little better contest could have gone a long way.
Stopping the hyper-athletic Brown is a tall task given the obvious advantage in foot speed. Not a whole lot of big men can stop a driving Brown one-on-one, so this is forgivable. But then getting beaten off the dribble by Daniel Theis for the and-1 just a few moments later? Not so much.
.@dtheis10 to the hoop 💪 pic.twitter.com/HpICbNpxKZ
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 30, 2020
Theis has done an excellent job with the increased role Boston gave him this season. Among the many things he’s been able to do for them, beating his man at the three-point line to go coast-to-coast for a largely uncontested layup (plus drawing a foul) is not usually his forte. At Gasol’s age, maybe he just doesn’t have the footwork to cover active bigs on the perimeter, but his experience and IQ should still help him make an impact on the court.
If it has, it hasn’t phased the Celtics much as of yet. It’s not just that Gasol looks a step slow. He looks rather lethargic while out there. Check out this play where Tatum breezes by the flat-footed Gasol and gets another and-1 for Boston.
.@jaytatum0’s getting crafty pic.twitter.com/UQnk1tfxKM
— Boston Celtics (@celtics) August 30, 2020
It’s one thing to be beaten on the pick and roll. It’s another to just… stand there and watch the guy waltz his way to the basket. While Tatum definitely would have had Gasol beat regardless if he tried anyway, seeing the latter basically do his best impression of a chair on defense is not a Gasol-like play on the defensive side. Believe it or not, this isn’t the lowest of the lowlights. That came just before halftime.
With the Raptors down 14 and trying to climb out of the hole they put themselves in, the Celtics cleverly dupe VanVleet and Gasol into thinking they are running a classic and pick and roll, which puts the Raptors’ defense out of sorts leading to an easy Kemba Walker three at the buzzer. Just watch Gasol.
Watch Gasol on defense pic.twitter.com/pkoBq5KZpe
— 🦅 (@PSkills_) August 31, 2020
After Boston’s early tomfoolery, Gasol halfheartedly jogs back to Grant Williams and completely misses Kemba sneaking right behind him for the open jumper just seconds before time expired. Granted, this play doesn’t happen without Kemba crossing both VanVleet and Gasol by extension, but Gasol could have at the very least gotten a hand in Kemba’s face after the fact.
So a few select bad plays and suddenly Gasol’s a liability, huh? As was stated earlier, the Raptors had a multitude of problems on their hands when playing the Celtics, and they should be able to learn from the mistakes that were made, but Gasol might very well be an issue overall in this series. Toronto was at their worst when Gasol was in the game, as they were minus-29.6 when he was on the floor. Add in that most of the damage came from the offensive end along with the defensive gaffes and Gasol might not be the best matchup for this series.
Should these struggles continue, don’t be surprised if Toronto opts to go smaller. Even if Rondae Hollis-Jefferson or Chris Boucher match up better with Boston in the frontcourt, the Raptors would be taking a lot of experience and intangibles off the floor if Gasol gets benched. If Gasol’s performance in Game 1 wasn’t a fluke, who is to say that wouldn’t be a positive?
NBA
NBA Daily: Unpredictability Wins, We Have No Frontrunners
The teams that we thought were going to dominate the postseason have struggled thus far, so there doesn’t really appear to be a favorite to win the NBA title, writes Matt John.
When Golden State’s once-in-a-generation Death Lineup disbanded for good last year, the first word that came to everyone’s mind was parity. For the first time since 2015, it felt like the season would start without a foregone conclusion. Sure, there were going to be teams that were going to stand out above the rest, but if you were asked who would win it all, you probably had to take a second to think about it.
Then the season happened. Mostly. When the NBA pressed pause on Mar. 11, 2020, no team approached the level that Golden State occupied themselves in for the past three years, but there were three teams that had predictably stood out as the favorite – the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.
When the season resumed, nothing changed. Though a few noteworthy dark horses were brought up, the most often predicted finals matchup was Milwaukee and whoever came out victorious between the expected battle of the LA rivals. We’re 10 games into the bubble and, truly, nothing appears to be a guarantee.
All three of them currently find themselves tied 1-1 in their series despite entering as the heavy favorites. The most obvious explanation for this would be the bubble’s environment is much different than what we’re used to – and it’s true. Still, that shouldn’t phase the top teams in the entire league like it has thus far, but it has. The mystery to all of this is how.
Since David Yapkowitz already tackled the Clippers and Lakers’ issues, we’ll start with the Bucks’ struggles.
There is no reason why Milwaukee should not be dominating this series against Orlando. The Magic may have their best player at their arsenal, but they are missing their most promising player – who could have been a foil against Giannis – as well as one of their best two or three guys. Even then, the disparity between these teams is unquestionable as a No. 1 seed should always have the upper hand against a No. 8. Yet, Orlando manhandled them in Game 1 and made things a little interesting there towards the end of Game 2.
The Law of Averages tell us that Milwaukee will probably finish them off over the next three games. The big caveat is that it shouldn’t be as difficult as it has been for the Bucks. One of the biggest issues has been covering Nikola Vucevic – the same Vucevic who got his butt kicked by Marc Gasol in last year’s playoff series against Toronto. And he’s having his way no matter who the Bucks throw at him. Still, Milwaukee has two frontcourt players – Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez – that are expected to make NBA All-Defense. That’s not a good look for the team that had the best defensive rating in the entire league.
And what has happened to Khris Middleton? This is the guy who Twitter endlessly fought over his current rank in the NBA current pantheon. He doesn’t have a rock-solid playoff rep and he isn’t doing a whole lot to validate his supporters – he’s even coming off a 2 point, 1-for-8 performance against the Magic. As Giannis’ sidekick, you can get away with that against a No. 8 seed. But you’re cooked if you believe that’ll fly against a second or third seed.
Again, there’s no reason to think we’ve got an upset on our hands here, but this series has been troubling for the boys who have told the league to Fear the Deer. Milwaukee will need these next few games to show that they still the best the Eastern Conference has to offer, because the other top four seeds in the East are not ones to be toyed with.
Speaking of teams that you shouldn’t take lightly, how about the Dallas Mavericks? Of all the teams in the playoffs, the Mavericks may have been the one without a single iota of pressure on them. They still manage to exceed expectations anyway, but as you probably know, this isn’t going to be about them – rather the opponent that they arguably should be leading two games to none on.
The Clippers’ struggles should fit under the On Paper, This Should Be Surprising – But Is It? because they have fewer flaws than the Lakers and Bucks. They even have a much more reputable second-in-command than Milwaukee does, and the talent disparity between their two best players and the rest of their roster is much shorter than the Lakers. These advantages haven’t served them well thus far.
Dallas has not only been able to take the hits that LA has thrown at them – but they also threw more than they’ve taken. The Mavericks’ advantage hasn’t been from necessarily getting better. It’s that they’ve stayed the same. What we’re seeing in this series is one team that has managed to keep its identity through the hiatus and the other that hasn’t consistently had one and is struggling to find one now. Having played no games leading up the playoffs, Montrezl Harell looks straight up lost. Patrick Beverley’s absence deprives them of a secondary playmaker to put next Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Detractors have been harder on Paul George than he deserves, but he was not good in Game 2.
There is time to remedy this, but the time they have has been greatly shortened. They have to figure this out fast because teams coached by Rick Carlisle do not rollover. We’ve seen teams boast of so much talent and yet they never quite put it together. The Clippers don’t have the same internal issues as those teams, but those rosters at least had time to gel. The Clippers do not and they’re facing a tough team. Beverley’s absence really comes into play when facing a smartly-coached squad filled with playmakers and shooters because that could definitely make this a seven-game series.
Then there are the Lakers. The Lakers were the one team that we anticipated would have their hands full with Portland. The Trail Blazers are playing their best basketball of the season at the best time – and when they are at their best, they’d make life hell for any opponent.
Game 1 gave the people what they wanted, but after the late-night thrashing the Lakeshow then handed the Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles looks like the one team among the three that should be fine because, as mind-blowing as this sounds, they looked like themselves.
But has Father Time finally caught up with the King? It may look like it so far, but LeBron James has proven this notion wrong so many times that it’s harder to believe that it’s happening than it is to believe that it’s not. His lackluster production is still a concern though. Maybe James is just conserving his energy for a better opponent and letting Davis dominate because he believes Anthony Davis and co. are enough to bring down Portland. If Game 2 is a sign of things to come, then he might just be right about that.
Because of what has transpired, we don’t really have a frontrunner right now for the title. Other teams have definitely stood out since the playoffs began – Houston, Miami, Boston – but those aren’t the teams we were expecting to stand out. It’s early as you all know, and the Lakers already look like they’re getting their groove back. There’s no reason not to think the Bucks and the Clippers won’t do the same.
The Warriors’ separation put the NBA title up for grabs this year and The Bubble has now leveled the playing field – but perhaps more than we could have ever imagined.
NBA
NBA Daily: Lakers, Clippers Plagued With Inconsistency In Bubble
David Yapkowitz writes about both Los Angeles franchises and their early postseason returns.
When the 2019-20 NBA season tipped-off back in October, the consensus favorites to reach the Western Conference Finals were the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Both teams had revamped their rosters a bit and added new star power.
As the season progressed, both teams were seemingly living up to the preseason hype as the two best teams in the West. The Lakers sat firmly atop the conference in the No. 1 seed, while the Clippers, despite some inconsistency in the lineup, were right behind at No. 2.
When the NBA’s restart bubble got underway last month, nothing had changed in terms of either of these two teams reaching the Finals.
But then, actual bubble gameplay started and things started to look a little bit shaky.
First of all, this is a much different environment than players are used to. For starters, it’s an isolated bubble away from family and friends with minimal contact with the outside world. Secondly, the games have much more of an intimate feel with no fans, no arena staff, only who’s been deemed essential personnel. It was always going to be an adjustment for players.
But certain teams have come into the bubble and have maintained strong consistency. The Clippers and Lakers have been anything but consistent. And for veteran-led teams with championship aspirations, that has to be at least mildly concerning.
Coincidently, their first game in the bubble was against each other. It was one of the better games either teams have played and it came down to the final possessions, culminating in an eventual game-winner from LeBron James. The Clippers were missing several key players, but the game nonetheless looked like a battle between two titans and a possible preview of things to come.
Things veered south after that.
Before the first-round playoff action got underway, the Clippers had, for the most part, taken care of business. They went 5-3 in the seeding games and held off the Denver Nuggets for the No. 2 seed. But despite the wins, they looked inconsistent and like a team who hasn’t quite had the opportunity to really gel as a cohesive unit. With injuries hitting the team all season, and then key players leaving the bubble, that was probably to be expected. It’s just a little bit late in the season now to worry about coming together.
In their first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks, the Clippers now find themselves tied 1-1. They haven’t at all looked like a team ready to contend for a title. The Mavericks were in control of Game 1 until Kristaps Porzingis got hit with a second technical foul for his role in an altercation and was ejected from the game.
In Game 2, the Clippers trailed but were in striking distance in the second half. But the Mavericks used a late third-quarter run to seize control again and they never looked back. After the game, both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George spoke about enduring tough losses in the playoffs as a means of being able to battle adversity and learning from them.
But make no mistake, the Mavericks now have a world of confidence and are led by a budding superstar in Luka Doncic who is not backing down at all in his playoff debut.
In the Lakers’ situation, they actually looked much worse in the seeding games. They went 3-5 and were a far cry from the team that powered their way atop the West. They too are missing key players, however. Avery Bradley decided to opt-out of the restart and Rajon Rondo has yet to suit up in the bubble due to injury.
They found themselves matched up against the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers in the first round and a scorching Damian Lillard who averaged right around 50 points a game during the Blazers’ final seeding games. The Lakers had stretches in Game 1 where they resembled the team from earlier in the season, but they couldn’t close it out and the Blazers took a 1-0 series lead.
Portland also has a world of confidence now and it could be argued that the Blazers are a much better team than their record indicates. This team was in the conference finals a year ago and got hit with injuries this season. And what could be troubling for the Lakers is that the Blazers seemingly found a way to negate their size advantage in the paint.
In any case, the two top teams in the West certainly have their hands full in their opening-round playoff series. Conventional logic says the Lakers and Clippers both find a way to win and advance to the next round. Even in a season such as this that is anything but normal, it’s very tough to picture them having first-round flameouts.
But what could be the final takeaway for their opponents around the league is that neither of these teams is an unbeatable force. And perhaps Dallas and Portland are giving the rest of the league the blueprint. One thing is for sure: If the Clippers and Lakers really do want to win a championship this season, they need to get it together, quickly.
NBA
NBA Daily: Miami Goals Suddenly Look Achievable
Drew Maresca analyzes the Miami HEAT’s Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers and their path to advancing to the Eastern Conference Semifinals and beyond.
The Miami HEAT might be seen as long shots to win the 2020 NBA Championship, but no one told them. The HEAT looked every bit the part of a contender on Tuesday in Game 1 of the Miami HEAT’s first-round matchup with the Indiana Pacers. They handily won 113-101, led by All-Star Jimmy Butler.
And who knows, maybe we’ve had Butler all wrong. Maybe he is a top-end star that can lead a team deep into the playoffs. He sure looked like it on Tuesday, finishing with 28 points, four assists, three rebounds, four steals and two blocks, including an incredibly clutch shot late in the game.
For all the latest odds and free bets for the playoffs, visit freebets.us
But no one was sure what to expect from the HEAT entering the playoffs – especially given the fickle environment created within the bubble, which has led to a number of surprising outcomes including the Bucks and Lakers both losing their opening playoff games.
Returning from play stoppage, the HEAT were 29-7 at home and only 15-22 on the road. That didn’t bode well for Miami, who would need to play all remaining games on a neutral court in central Florida and hundreds of miles from AmericanAirlines Arena. Plus, they looked rusty in the bubble prior to the playoffs, winning only three of their eight games.
But last night was a stark reminder that the HEAT are for real. In addition to Butler’s tone-setting performance, Bam Adebayo played incredibly well (17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists), as did Goran Dragic (24 points, six rebounds and five assists) and Tyler Herro (15 points on 5-for-9 shooting).
What’s more, the HEAT – and mostly Butler – successfully slowed down TJ Warren (22 points), one of the best of the bubble with a 33.8 point-per-game average, and they looked every bit the part of contender. There’s also the strong play and leadership of Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala. And they didn’t even get contributions from their rookie phenom Kendrick Nunn (DNP) and sharp-shooter Duncan Robinson (six points on 2-for-8 shooting from three-point range).
The HEAT are up 1-0 in the first-round and have a long way to go before advancing to the semi-finals – but assuming for a moment that they advance, what can they look forward to?
Initially, they would have a date with the Milwaukee Bucks. The HEAT are 2-1 against Milwaukee this season with their most recent matchup taking place Aug. 6. The Bucks, like the HEAT, played better at home this season (28-3) than they did on the road (25-9), and they’ve struggled since returning to action in the bubble (3-5). Unlike Miami, the Bucks lost their opening game yesterday, which has led to much speculation about their ability to adapt.
Still, the Bucks boast a scary mix of size and skill – and defending the league’s reigning MVP is never fun. The Magic showed the world how to defend the Bucks –building a wall around Giannis Anteokounmpo, challenging him to shoot and making others beat you – and the HEAT could easily copy that strategy. Further, they can probably find ways to capitalize on the Adebayo-Brook Lopez matchup, frustrating the Bucks’ big man by making him defend Adebayo on the perimeter and on the move. But ultimately, the HEAT’s chances live and die with Anteokounmpo and Khris Middleton, and how well they shoot and make decisions.
From there, the HEAT would likely match up with either the Raptors, Celtics or 76ers in the Eastern Conference Finals. In 2019-20, the HEAT went 2-1 against the Raptors, 1-2 versus the Celtics and 3-1 against the 76ers. Meanwhile, injuries have hurt the HEAT’s potential Eastern Conference foes, improving Miami’s chances at advancing from there. Celtics’ wing Gordon Hayward tweaked his ankle, forcing him to miss the next four weeks, which badly hurts Boston’s depth. Meanwhile, the 76ers are still without All-Star Ben Simmons, who is sidelined for the remainder of the playoffs with a knee injury. The 76ers are 4-5 since returning from play stoppage including a Game 1 loss to Boston on Monday.
Ultimately, Miami looks every bit as strong as they did at any point this season and their competition in the Eastern Conference simply does not. The HEAT still need things to break their way in terms of shooting and they must play smart and disciplined, but Miami is well-suited to make a deep playoff run.
Still, the most important thing for the HEAT is staying in the moment — a sentiment echoed by Robinson back in December.
“We talk about that stuff [goals] and it stays between us in this locker room,” Robinson told Basketball Insiders before a game against the Brooklyn Nets. “But at the same time, we understand that the day-to-day is more important. We want to keep the big picture in mind, but we also want to take care of what’s on our plate right in front of us.”
The HEAT can’t afford to look ahead just yet, and they know that. Look what happened to the Lakers and Bucks when they did just that – and Miami doesn’t have nearly as much talent as Los Angeles or Milwaukee. If they are to advance, the HEAT must take these playoffs one game at a time.