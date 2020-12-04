Connect with us

Report: Anthony Davis, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

1 min ago

All-NBA forward Anthony Davis has formally agreed to a five-year, $190 million maximum contract to stay with the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers, Klutch Sports CEO and founder Rich Paul told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal includes an early-termination option prior to the fifth year of the deal in 2024-25, Paul said.

Davis, a free agent, signed the contract Thursday. He considered several short- and long-term contract scenarios before accepting a full five-year, maximum offer, sources said.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Basketball Insiders

The next evolution of basketball news, information and rumors.

Headlines

Sources: Rockets Trade Russell Westbrook to Wizards for John Wall

Basketball Insiders

22 hours ago

December 3, 2020

Houston has agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to Washington for John Wall and a first-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: LeBron James, Lakers Agree to Extension

Basketball Insiders

22 hours ago

December 3, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Report: Kemba Walker Out Until January Due to Knee Injury

Basketball Insiders

2 days ago

December 2, 2020

Following consultation with multiple specialists in early October, Celtics guard Kemba Walker received a stem cell injection in his left knee, and was put on a 12-week strengthening program to prepare for the upcoming season. He is expected to return to on-court activities in early December, and a further update regarding his game availability will be provided during the first week of January.

Source: Boston Celtics

