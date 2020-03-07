Connect with us

Sources: Dion Waiters, Lakers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

1 min ago

on

Free agent Dion Waiters has agreed on a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: Joakim Noah, Clippers Agree to Deal

Basketball Insiders

Published

2 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

The Clippers are signing free agent center Joakim Noah, league sources tell ESPN. Noah, a two-time All-Star, is expected to join the team next week.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: NBA Tells Teams to Prepare to Play without Fans

Basketball Insiders

Published

10 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

Sources: The NBA has sent a memo to its franchises explaining that, due to coronavirus outbreak, teams should be preparing to play games without fans in attendance and identifying “essential staff” present for these games — should it be necessary.

Source: Shams Charania on Twitter

Headlines

Sources: NBA Deny Mavericks’ Game Protest

Basketball Insiders

Published

12 mins ago

on

March 7, 2020

By

ESPN Sources: NBA has fined Mark Cuban $500K — and rejected the Dallas Mavericks petition to replay the final seconds of a Feb. 22 loss to Atlanta. Cuban assailed league’s officiating leadership and system in a tirade — and twice went on court in final minutes to confront refs.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter

