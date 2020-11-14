Sources: Knicks on ‘short list’ for Potential Russell Westbrook Trade

The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook, league sources say

The Knicks are on the short list of viable trade destinations for Houston’s Russell Westbrook, league sources say If the Knicks prove willing to absorb the $130+ million left on Westbrook’s contract to make him their centerpiece, there is a trade to be made They have weighed it — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 13, 2020

