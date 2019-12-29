NBA
The Timberwolves Are Pushing The Limits Of Process
The Minnesota Timberwolves are steadfastly adhering to their revamped offensive attack. Just how long should they keep firing up bricks from three before making changes?
Andrew Wiggins caught the ball at the top of the floor. As Noah Vonleh set a screen to his left, Wiggins sensed Eric Paschall’s momentum shift toward the pick and Willie Cauley-Stein position himself behind it. He quickly rocked the ball from side to side before before planting hard off his right foot, rejecting the screen for a clear path to the rim.
As Wiggins’ long strides creased the paint, Jacob Evans dug off the near wing to muck up his drive and Draymond Green left the far corner to meet him at the basket. Instead of kicking the ball out to an open teammate, the simple play that marked his headline-grabbing start to the regular season, Wiggins jumped to loft a tough runner over the outstretched arms of Green and a recovering Cauley-Stein.
The ball bounced twice on the rim before falling through, one of Wiggins’ 10 scores on a night he took 27 shots – and the Minnesota Timberwolves managed a paltry offensive rating of 98.1 in a loss to the lowly Golden State Warriors.
There were extenuating circumstances involved in the Timberwolves’ 11th consecutive loss, and again on Thursday when they broke the league’s longest losing streak by beating the Sacramento Kings in double overtime. Karl-Anthony Towns, after all, has been sidelined with a sprained knee since Dec. 18.
No one ever doubted his value to Minnesota. The gap in overall quality between he and his teammates might be bigger than that of any other franchise player and the rest of his roster, even accounting for Wiggins’ improvement this season. Towns is indispensable to the Timberwolves.
That’s been obvious for years, and comes as no surprise. But as Minnesota fully and steadfastly embraces the wholesale change in philosophy being pushed by Gersson Rosas and Ryan Saunders, it’s become readily apparent just how much the success of that shift relies almost solely on Towns.
The Timberwolves ranked 26th in three-point rate last season, and dead last during Tom Thibodeau’s first two seasons in Minneapolis. They made a concerted effort to abandon that old-school offensive approach during the offseason, going so far as to place stickers all over the floor indicating expected points per shot attempt.
It worked. Minnesota is launching 38.7 percent of its shots from deep this season, the league’s fifth-highest rate, per Cleaning the Glass. That 10 point uptick compared to last year’s number is the biggest in basketball.
The Timberwolves turned over half their rotation this summer, searching for players who fit the broad outlines of their revamped two-way style. But the entire league is always looking for shooting, especially on the cheap. Rosas just didn’t have the spending capital to lure highly sought-after free agents to Minnesota. Picking sixth in a two-player class, he was never likely to find an immediate contributor in the draft, either.
Those constraints are becoming increasingly hollow excuses for Timberwolves fans frustrated by their team’s emphasis on threes despite a roster sorely lacking in viable shooters. Minnesota is knocking down just 32.6 percent of its triples, second-worst in the league. It’s somehow even less accurate from the corners.
Jarrett Culver, connecting on an unsustainably awful 19.6 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts, is the NBA’s worst three-point shooter among players taking at least 2.5 tries per game. Treveon Graham ranks second on that list, and Josh Okogie ninth. Shabazz Napier hasn’t played enough minutes to qualify, but is hitting 21.9 percent of his 4.3 attempts per game. Not even Robert Covington, bombing away at 32.9 percent, has been a semi-reliable long-range shooter.
But at least defenders pay Covington and Jeff Teague some measure of respect away from the ball. The same can’t be said for Minnesota’s other role players. If multiple players stationed beyond the arc aren’t guarded when they’re one pass away or on the weak side of the floor – like on the possession above against Golden State – the central advantage of the Timberwolves’ five-out offensive attack fails to materialize altogether.
Towns’ presence at least partially compensates for that spacing dynamic. Minnesota scores 17.2 more points per 100 possessions when he’s on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass, the highest mark in the league. Wiggins’ true shooting percentage is six points better with Towns playing next to him, too, evidence of the latter dragging would-be rim-protectors out to the perimeter. In seven games without Towns this season, Wiggins is shooting an ugly 18-of-35 from the restricted area, accuracy lagging far behind his season-long total.
It speaks to Towns’ transcendent talent that he’s proven a true offensive panacea this season. The Timberwolves’ system clearly suits him, and has helped turn Wiggins from a debilitating salary albatross to an abjectly positive on-court contributor.
Big picture, those are the takeaways from Minnesota’s sweeping transformation that really matter. The Timberwolves immense struggles of late, with and without Towns, wouldn’t be so disappointing if their hot start hadn’t artificially inflated expectations. They’re not a playoff team, even as the bottom keeps falling out of the West’s top eight.
The process indeed looms larger than the results for Minnesota during the early stages of its evolution. But if Towns and Wiggins aren’t consistently gleaning the benefits of their team’s newfound emphasis on three-point shooting, for how long should the Timberwolves’ awful shooters keep firing away with abandon before changes are made – to the roster, rotation, or offense?
Only Rosas and Saunders know the answer.
NBA Daily: Wilson Chandler Getting Acclimated On The Fly
Injuries have thrust Wilson Chandler into a major role with the Brooklyn Nets. Drew Maresca caught up with him to discuss expectations for the 12-year veteran, as well as his thoughts on retirement, medical marijuana and a number of other items.
Wilson Chandler is a unique NBA player. He’s more willing to speak with the media than most, and when asked a thoughtful question, he’ll provide an even more thoughtful response. Since the summer, Chandler has tweeted and discussed his thoughts on many topics that are somewhere between sports and societal issues. So this writer had a laundry list of items to discuss.
“I’ve never played football – especially at that level,” Chandler told Basketball Insiders when asked about retired Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck. “But I respect Luck’s decision. I can’t imagine what his body’s been through. I respect his decision for him and for his family and his body and where he was mentally.”
Chandler’s comments about Luck’s retirement are relevant to the NBA – namely because, as a professional athlete himself, he too must contend with (often times incorrect) perceptions about himself.
“Sometimes, fans look at it like, ‘What would I do in that situation?’ But you’re not in their shoes,” Chandler continued. “And I think he (Luck) made a great decision for himself and his family and his future.”
Chandler signed with the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason, in part, because it gave him an opportunity to compete for a championship. His season got off to an unusually-late start thanks to a 25-game suspension for PEDs. He first suited up for the Nets on Dec. 15.
He’s only five games into his tenure with the Nets, but the is area isn’t new to Chandler. He was drafted by the New York Knicks in 2007 and spent more than three seasons in the Big Apple before being sent to Denver in the Carmelo Anthony trade.
“New York is always amazing,” Chandler said. “It’s different, though, being here than being in Westchester (where the Knicks training facility is) or Manhattan. Brooklyn is a different vibe.”
Chandler emphasized the importance of team culture in his decision to sign with the Nets.
“It always starts at the top,” Chandler said. “Ownership is great (in Brooklyn). Sean [Marks] is great. He hires great people under him. The new assistant GM is great. Kenny [Atkinson] is great. His coaching staff is great. His PT staff is great. The weight training staff is great.
“Not only are they really good at their jobs, but they’re really good people, too,” Chandler continued. “He (Marks) does a really great job of putting a team together with great players and good people in the locker room. I don’t think there’s one person in the locker room that dislikes someone else on the team, or even on the staff.”
Chandler’s signing was overshadowed by that of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan. But if you understand Chandler’s game, then you already knew he was going to impact the team on and off of the floor.
In his 11-year NBA career, Chandler has established himself as a capable offensive contributor and a versatile, skilled defender. He’s played on a number of playoff teams, including the Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers. He averages 12.8 points and 5.3 rebounds per game for his career, and he posted career highs of 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in 2014-15 in Denver.
But Chandler downplayed his expectations regarding his role coming into Brooklyn, and he certainly didn’t expect to be staring down the barrel at a significant one so soon. On the contrary, Chandler probably thought he would be the eighth or ninth guy in the rotation.
And his suspension probably effected his outlook pertaining to his role with the team. But then, no one foresaw all of the injuries the Nets have had. The most recent one, David Nwaba’s Achilles injury on Dec. 16, all but guaranteed that Chandler would have to step up.
When asked how he felt after watching another Nets wing go down with an injury, Chandler downplayed his part in the solution.
“With David (Nwaba) going down, and Shump (Iman Shumpert) came in and played. I don’t think my role is going to increase dramatically,” Chandler said.
“I think it’s going to be more pressure on guys like Spence (Dinwiddie). His role’s been big, but now it’s going to be even bigger,” Chandler continued. “Guys like me and other role guys just have to play our part and make it easier on him.”
But Atkinson reaffirmed this writer’s suspicions following a game on Dec. 21 – that Chandler is not your run of the mill role player.
“I think he’s going to have to carry a scoring burden,” Atkinson said about Chandler. “Of course playing defense and rebounding is his forte, but we’re going to need him to score maybe more than he has in the recent past on that second unit. He’s more than capable. He’s still trying to find his rhythm, but we’re going to need him down the line.”
So here we are – with Chandler still getting acclimated while being asked to play a major role. And he’s being asked to do so for a fairly prominent franchise that expects to advance beyond at least the first round of the playoffs.
He’s struggled so far, averaging only 5 points on 7.1 percent from three-point range and 4.6 rebounds in 20 minutes per game. But the rust was never going to shake off this quickly; Chandler and Atkinson have both since conceded that.
But at least Chandler maintained his conditioning – to such an extent that he was dubbed “Captain Cardio” by his teammates prior to his return – which allows him to play extended minutes and log more minutes more quickly than he would be able to otherwise. And knowing the veteran, he will be back to his old self sooner than later.
With 12 professional seasons under his belt — one of which was played in the Chinese Basketball Association for Zhejiang Guangsha — and having played for five different NBA franchises, Chandler’s views on the game have understandably changed over the years. But despite his veteran status, Chandler hasn’t given any thought to retirement just yet.
“I honestly have no idea (when I’ll retire). I just go with the flow – where my body takes me,” Chandler said with a grateful chuckle that subsided quickly as his train of thought shifted. “There’s also the part that, you know, a team has to want you.
“Last couple years, we’ve seen more veterans looking at not having jobs,” Chandler continued. “And that’s kind of scary, also. And it’s just a different game, a younger game.”
Pain management was a logical next step in our discussion given that we’d already covered training staffs and retirement.
“I haven’t heard anything on discussions about marijuana with the league (and the NBPA), but it’s only a matter of time,” Chandler said. “We can’t be the only league not allowing it. There’s so many benefits – not even necessarily smoking. It can be CBD gummies for pain. It’s so many things it can help with.
“It’s a matter of time,” Chandler said emphatically. “It’s the future. I mean, it gives us a choice other than alcohol or opioids and other things guys get addicted to. And CBD being banned is unfortunate. It’s might not be tested for specifically, but I think it flags the same as marijuana in a test. And there’s just so many false statements on marijuana and how it’s a gateway drug. I think alcohol and opioids are more of a gateway drug. Some people drink casually or socially and then you have alcoholics. You got people who can operate fine and some people can’t.”
Chandler is the consummate professional and he’ll eventually figure out his offensive struggles. But he’s more than just that.
He’s also patient and introspective, and he’ll set a great example for teammates. He’ll help bridge the gap for the Nets. But if he can hit his stride later this season and contribute at his normal level into next season when Irving, LeVert and Durant are all back, the Nets have another versatile wing in their arsenal, which can be even more dangerous than expected; Chandler is only signed through 2019-20.
NBA Daily: Trade Season Has Officially Begun
Now that the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to the NBA’s first in-season trade, Matt John takes look at what this deal means for both sides.
Should it feel more or less satisfying that this happened at the pinnacle of Christmas time?
We’ve all been waiting patiently for the NBA’s trading season to start. Sadly, after a season where it didn’t take long for significant roster moves to materialize, it took two whole months for someone to finally make some changes to their roster. This was also the first trade we’ve had in over five months, with the last one being the Chris Paul-Russell Westbrook deal. If we’re being completely honest, the NBA, and really professional sports in general, become more entertaining when teams make moves.
So in some ways, this felt like a drought. As fun as this season has been, with the NBA’s newfound parity and whatnot, we were all craving the first chess piece to be moved. It came later than usual, but we got it, and it’s not some throw-away deal that can be easily written off. Monday night, the Utah Jazz agreed to trade Dante Exum and two second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson.
This one, even if it didn’t involve a star, could actually play a role in how both of these teams do either in the short-term or in the long-term. It probably won’t be the most high-profile trade we see this season, but it is a deal we should look into.
The Cleveland Cavaliers a.k.a. The Utah Jazz’s support system
Let’s just get this out of the way since it’s pretty much become an NBA meme since this trade was finalized.
Was there some sort of favor that Dennis Lindsey did for Koby Altman? Because, since early 2018, it seems like Altman always comes through for Lindsey when the latter needs some sort of upgrade for his roster.
When the Jazz needed a tough perimeter defender/shooter, the Cavaliers gave them Jae Crowder. When the Jazz needed a dead-eye shooter, the Cavaliers gave them Kyle Korver. When the Jazz needed a bench scorer, the Cavaliers gave them Jordan Clarkson. Miraculously, none of these players came at the price of a first-round pick. It’s the same formula. When in doubt, Utah always looks to Cleveland to aid their playoff hopes by adding a substantial albeit not special piece that conveniently fills a hole for them.
And who’s to say it’s going to stop anytime soon? The Cavaliers still have a roster full of solid vets that any playoff-hopeful team could use. If anyone could come calling for one of them, would it surprise you if it yet again was the Jazz?
Whether it’s a trade with Utah again or not, this trade could be a telling sign for what direction Cleveland is headed.
Is this the beginning of Cleveland’s teardown?
So who was the moron who said Cleveland wasn’t blowing up their roster? Oh right…
When that article was published, the Cavaliers were 4-7, and they were putting up some good fights in that time. Since then, they’ve fallen to 7-22, they have the league’s worst net rating, the players are already tuning out head coach John Beilein, and it’s showing on the court.
Looks like Tristan Thompson and John Beilein are getting along great pic.twitter.com/fNoPK6ghaj
— Chase Shannon (@chase_shannon) December 13, 2019
In recent weeks, there were rumblings that the Cavaliers were planning on trading some of their rotation guys to put their rebuild on full throttle. Trades like this could show that those rumblings were more than smoke. They could also show to be nothing more than a mere coincidence. The Cavaliers have definitely made some moves that have signaled that they are starting over, but it hasn’t gone at as fast of a pace as many thought it would.
Altman has quietly done a savvy job accumulating draft assets over the last year-and-a-half. Last year, he got a pair of first-round picks for the likes of Kyle Korver and George Hill. It may have come at the cost of bringing in additional salary to the team, but getting good value out of guys who had no future in Cleveland past last year is something competent general managers do.
This deal was more of the same. While no first-rounders came from trading Clarkson, they traded for a young player who, for what he’s being paid, is worth taking a flyer on. For all his raw ability, Exum, when healthy, can bring defensive aptitude to a team that’s been desperate for just that for years now. There was a reason why Utah kept him for so long. The reason why the traded him was that his slow progress could no longer fit with their lofty goals.
Plus, they acquired Exum for someone who, like the others who have been mentioned, wasn’t a long-term fixture. Cleveland’s not going anywhere this year, and probably won’t be going anywhere for the next few years, so not much hurt can be done from a trade like this from their point of view.
We won’t know for sure if Cleveland really is tearing the whole thing down until we see Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson wearing different uniforms. And since Mr. Altman has been making these types of moves since the fall of 2018, it wouldn’t really count as the beginning now would it?
While this trade shows that Cleveland is being patient with what it’s building in the long-run, it’s showing the complete opposite for its trade partner.
Utah was done waiting
The Jazz really believed in Exum. They were patient with him. They invested in him. They gave him so many chances to prove himself. Through the years, Exum dealt with his fair share of bad breaks that weren’t his fault, but this trade signaled how Utah felt about him in the end — he wasn’t their guy.
The term “giving up” in this sense sounds kind of harsh and may not be entirely accurate. Exum had his flashes of productivity in Utah. In an atmosphere with a lot more pressure, no doubt. In their case, they couldn’t wait forever for someone who only on occasion showed himself to be the player that they wanted him to be. Five years after drafting him, the Jazz just could not go through the same exact story anymore. They couldn’t wait for him to recuperate, find his footing on the court, then get hurt as the cycle repeated itself. Not with the bar they set for themselves this year.
They want to be on the same level as the Lakers and the Clippers. They want teams to be scared of them. They want a title. These dreams of theirs have been weighed down by their own issues. Those have been covered aplenty this season, so let’s just cut to the chase. By trading for Jordan Clarkson, Utah confronted one of the team’s larger issues they’ve had this season — scoring in the second unit.
Clarkson comes with his warts. He’s never been exactly the most efficient shooter — shooting 44 percent for his entire career — but there is hope for him yet. This season, both his true shooting percentage — 58 percent — and effective field goal percentage – 53 percent – are at the highest they’ve ever been in his entire career. When you look at his career stats, Clarkson has always been best suited as a spark plug on the offensive end. With his shooting percentages as good as they’ve ever been, he should be what Utah desperately needs.
But the warts don’t end there. Throughout his six-year career, Clarkson has only been on one team that qualified as “good” — the 2017-18 Cavaliers — and that was for less than half of a season. Even in that time, he found himself in-and-out of that team’s playoff rotation. There’s a fair argument that his numbers have never helped a winning team. In his defense, he started his career with the hapless post-Dwightmare Lakers then was traded to the Cavs just before LeBron was skipping town again. The knock on Jordan Clarkson has been that his numbers haven’t translated on a winning team. Now that he’s on a team that desperately needs a man with his skill set, we’re going to find out who the real Clarkson is.
Trading Exum for Clarkson was a deal that Utah had to make given their issues. However, getting Clarkson solves potentially only one problem on a team that has a plethora of them. The Jazz still need to confront their lack of productivity from Rudy Gobert’s backups. They also have to wonder how long of a leash will they give Mike Conley Jr. before they consider shipping him out too.
By trading Exum — their most polarizing prospect in franchise history — the Jazz have made it clear that they will do whatever it takes to get them to a championship level. If their transactions following this trade are indicative of anything, it’s that this may not be the last move they make before Feb. 7.
Well, that was fun. Trading season just adds so much more pizzazz to the regular season that it’s hard not to talk about every single one that happens. Especially in a case like this where it took so long for something to actually happen.
They say better late than never. Well, now that later has finally arrived, maybe this is just the first of many dominos.
Christmas Day Recap
Christmas Day featured five games, 10 teams, and eight postseason contenders. What did we learn, if anything?
As Douglas Farmer explained Tuesday, Christmas Day often marks the true start of the NBA season – the NFL regular season is ending, college bowl season has arrived, and professional basketball is 25-30 games in, the perfect sample to be confident in a team’s identity. The more casual fans can dive right into the NBA waters, sure of what they see in terms of record and individual numbers.
It’s December 26th, and the Christmas slate has come and gone. It featured two Eastern Conference blowouts, two big surprises and an awesome battle in LA. Here are four things we learned.
Pascal Siakam is legitimately in the MVP conversation
Siakam has missed the last four games with an injured groin. Toronto was able to win in his first two absences, defeating Davis Bertans’ Wizards (he’s been so fun that we’re letting Washington be his team for a moment) and the Luka-less Mavericks. They dropped the second two games, however, including yesterday’s Christmas-opener against Boston.
After getting out to a 10-0 lead to start the game, Toronto was thoroughly outplayed and overmatched the rest of the way. They struggled to produce offense outside of Fred VanVleet and Chris Boucher (!!!) and were unable to slow down Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker.
Siakam’s emergence as a primary threat is the main reason the Raptors were 19-8 prior to his injury. Having him on the floor mitigates both the lack of offensive firepower and the inability to stop opposing scorers (Kemba) and wings (Brown). Brown was fantastic yesterday, but it’s likely he would have had a little more trouble if Siakam would have been available to defend him.
Toronto has been a welcome and pleasant surprise this season after Kawhi Leonard’s departure. Siakam’s rise to MVP-candidacy has definitely been the biggest reason – here’s to him returning soon.
Philadelphia will be a problem in May
This isn’t a shocking take – many experts had Philadelphia as the East’s representative in the Finals at the end of the year. But the nagging questions of Philly’s lack of go-to pick-and-roll playmaker in crunch time, their fourth quarter offensive ineptitude, and Ben Simmons’ continued nonexistent shooting were only magnified by their uneven start to the season.
Christmas served as a reminder that no matter those issues, the 76ers are still a contender, and maybe still the favorites in the Eastern Conference.
The rub with Philly in 2019-20 is that despite their offensive problems, they had a chance to be special defensively. All-time type special. Their starting lineup’s size and length can swallow opponents, and that’s without mentioning Matisse Thybulle who, even as a rookie, could be the team’s best defender outside Joel Embiid.
Their defensive proficiency shined yesterday. Yes, they gave up 109 points, but much of that can be explained away by losing 36-21 in the fourth quarter due to the blowout. Philadelphia was up 27 after three, and really just needed to avoid a complete implosion to hold on in the fourth,
Most impressively, they held the Bucks’ MVP to 8-27 shooting. Giannis averages 18 points per game in the paint this year. Yesterday he had 18 points total. Philadelphia began the game with Embiid on him, forcing him to shoot threes. While that part of his game has improved, they weren’t falling – and he couldn’t easily use his all-world frame against the Sixers size inside.
The offensive problems aren’t going away, and it may not matter. Records aside, at the end of the season, the East may still run through Philadelphia.
Houston will have problems in May
Look, we get it. It was one game. One game does not a season make. But Golden State was 7-24 and features one of the worst defenses in the NBA. Houston should not have lost this game.
Unfortunately for them, they did, 116-104. Looking at just the score, one would assume D’Angelo Russell went off. He’d scored over 25 three-straight games, and he must have done so again, right? Wrong. Russell put up 20 on a pedestrian 8-19 shooting, and an abysmal 1-10 from three.
Then what happened? Draymond Green scored 20 himself. Green is famously an unprolific scorer, but he is a star. Maybe that makes this acceptable. But what isn’t acceptable, especially for a team with championship aspirations, is giving up 40 points on 11-22 shooting to Glenn Robinson and Damion Lee. Lee was especially great, needing only 9 shots to score 22 and adding 15 rebounds for good measure. Houston couldn’t stop in.
More accurately, Houston couldn’t stop all of Golden State. They were trounced in the second half, losing by 16 and failing to get stops or make plays down the stretch.
Offensively, Westbrook was 11-32. Harden only took 18 shots and missed his lone free throw. That won’t win Houston many games – in fact, it’s how you lose what was a surefire win on paper like this one. The Rockets had won four in a row prior to this one – they’re still 21-10, and will be dangerous in the playoffs.
But their Christmas performance was a window into how flawed they still are and to what could plague them in the postseason.
The Westbrook trade was a win-now move, and the Rockets have another move to make over the next month and a half. They’d better hope the move is a big one – otherwise, they may be in trouble.
The NBA will be praying for an LA vs. LA playoff showdown
The stars were out on Christmas Day in Los Angeles.
Kawhi had 35/12/5 for the Clippers. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 24. Paul George and LeBron struggled, but George still netted 17 and LeBron finished with 23/9/10.
The Lakers led throughout, but the Clippers clawed their way back to a three-point lead with under 20 seconds remaining.
LeBron got his switch onto Patrick Beverly and made his move for a step-back three. Beverly swiped once and whiffed, then swiped again and knocked the ball out of bounds.
Replay showed he hadn’t just stymied a game-tying attempt from the King – he’d hit it off LeBron’s hand as well. Ball game.
The Clippers are 2-0 against the Lakers this season. They will play two more times, once in January and once in March.
That was fun. So fun, that we bet the NBA wouldn’t mind seeing it again outside of the regular season. In fact, maybe seven more times – in the Western Conference Finals, with a trip to the championship on the line.