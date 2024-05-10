Mike Conley Still Unsure About Retirement

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard, Mike Conley, is on the tail-end of his career. There is no secret about it, though he still showcasing his value for the Timberwolves. Conley had this to say about his future:

“Before I signed the extension, it was like, ‘Man, it could be this year, it could be next year, it could be any year.’ But then as I played this year out, I was like, ‘Man, I haven’t slowed down yet, and I just can’t imagine myself leaving when I haven’t hit that bottom yet.’ So, I’m just gonna burn these tires off and not put a date on it and see what happens.”

He is also proud that he is still one of five players from the 2007 NBA draft class still playing in the league.

“Oh, yeah. I think about that when I get out on the court every day, bro, I promise you. When I pray before the games, it’s just all gratitude. It’s just like, ‘Bro, I’m out here in front of all these people again, like I get to do this again?’ It’s not a given. I’m 36,” Conley said. “Like you said, there aren’t too many of us that are still playing and trying to do it at a high level. And I take pride in that. I know all the guys. You know, I see Thaddeus Young, guys who were in my draft class, Jeff Green, you see all the guys, and you give them a head nod. ‘Keep going, bro. Don’t let them stop you.’ … It’s a sense of pride.”

Conley has helped Minnesota to a two game to nothing lead over the defending champion, Denver Nuggets, in the Western Conference semifinals.

Mike Conley Still Has Not Put a Date on Possible Retirement

Mike Conley’s Impact for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Conley is one of the savviest veterans in the league. This season, he has been a true veteran leader for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Conley averaged 11.4 points, 1.2 steals, and 5.9 assists per game. On top of this, the floor general shot 45.7 percent from the field to go along with a three-point shooting percentage of 44.2 percent, a career-best. While the headlining names for the Timberwolves are Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards, Mike Conley’s leadership and experience is extremely vital to the success of Minnesota.

Minnesota Looking Like True Title Contenders

As of May 10, 2024, Minnesota has +300 odds to win the NBA Finals per FanDuel. They have dominated in the postseason and are giving the defending champion, Denver Nuggets, everything they can handle. Anthony Edwards looks like the best shooting guard in the NBA. Rudy Gobert just won his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award for a reason. Plus, Naz Reid and Karl-Anthony Towns are showcasing their talents from beyond the arc. However, Mike Conley’s leadership deserves a ton of credit as well as he is the type of player to steady the flow when needed. While retirement may be near for Conley, he is not done yet and could very well win a ring this season.