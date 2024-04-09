Naz Reid Aiming to Win Sixth Man of the Year

With the NBA regular season close to the end, many of the award races are heating up as the playoffs inch closer. One award that will have all eyes on it this season is the Sixth Man of the Year award. Minnesota Timberwolves big man, Naz Reid, believes he could win the coveted award.

“That’s something that I want. I’m hungry for it. I want that. I think the impact, the record has shown it, our standing has shown it,” Reid said about winning the honor for best player off the bench. “I want it bad. I’m hungry for it.”

Reid has had a solid year for the Minnesota Timberwolves who are currently jockeying for positing among the top three seeds in the Western Conference.

Naz Reid Wants to Win Sixth Man of the Year

His Numbers

Reid has come off the bench in 65 of 77 of the Timberwolves’ games this regular season. On the year, he is tallying 13.6 points, 5.3 total rebounds, and nearly a block per game. He is also shooting a three-point shooting field goal percentage of 41.8 percent, a definite career-best. On top of that, Reid is also averaging a true shooting percentage of 60.2 percent. Reid also has a win-share total of 4.9 and a player efficiency rating of 16.3.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have plenty of firepower in the frontcourt with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Still, Reid has found a way to fit well into the Timberwolves’ rotation and embrace his role. It has helped the team leap to a 54-24 win-loss record. A record which is tied for the one seed in the Western Conference as of April 8th , 2024.

Does Naz Reid Fit In Minnesota’s Long-Term Plans?

Reid is considered one of the better up-and-coming young players in the league. With the future of Karl-Anthony Towns on the Timberwolves still a bit questionable, Naz Reid certainly fits in the organization’s long-term plans. He is proving this year that he can be a reliable presence with the second unit, but also slide into the starting rotation when necessary.

He is only in year five and should continue to improve with more experience. If Reid can polish his defensive game and playmaking abilities, the Timberwolves could be looking at their next great big man for the future. While there are plenty of deserving candidates for the Sixth Man of the Year award, one cannot fault Naz Reid for believing in himself as a sixth man with the season he has had this year.