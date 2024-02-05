Monte Morris Generating Trade Interest From Timberwolves

Monte Morris is a hot commodity on this year’s trade market. With the Detroit Pistons rebuilding, they are receiving many calls. One player who could be moved is Monte Morris himself. Morris is a quality point guard who can steady the game. A team who is heavily interested in his services is the Minnesota Timberwolves. Minnesota is in title contention this year, but it is not stopping them from addressing their current flaws. The team has needed a solid backup to their veteran guard, Mike Conley, all year long. Now, they might have the perfect opportunity to fill this void before the February 8th trade deadline.

Minnesota Timberwolves Interested in Trading for Point Guard, Monte Morris

Minnesota Looking to Add Depth to Their Backcourt

The Timberwolves have been one of the biggest surprises of this season. Anthony Edwards is already a superstar, and they boast one of the best frontcourts in the league with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Not to mention, they have cultivated a solid supporting cast with the likes of Mike Conley, Jaden McDaniels, and other solid role players. Their depth in the backcourt has been a point of concern though as they have not had a true floor general with their second unit when Conley rests. Monte Morris would alleviate much of this hassle. He has not gotten much of an opportunity with the Detroit Pistons this season due to a quad strain.

However, he made his debut on January 24th and his impact was felt immediately. Morris has plenty of experience being a backup point guard and would immediately stabilize this spot if the Timberwolves do make a move for the former Denver Nugget. Throughout his career, he has averaged 10.4 points, 4.0 assists to only 0.8 turnovers per game, and a true shooting percentage of 57.1 percent. Not to mention, Morris also a career assists percentage of 22.0 percent. All in all, the former Iowa State point guard is one of the safest and solid floor generals in the entire league. Detroit will be fielding offers for a few key veterans. As a result, they could potentially receive some draft compensation for the point guard. It also helps that Morris is already familiar with Minnesota president of basketball operations, Tim Connelly.

Monte Morris’ History With Tim Connelly

Tim Connelly drafted Monte Morris in 2017 when he was the president of basketball operations with the Denver Nuggets. The point guard did not get much playing time his rookie season. However, his role steadily increased over the years as his basketball IQ and savvy impressed head coach, Michael Malone.

Eventually, he was traded to the Washington Wizards in a deal that landed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope with the Nuggets. That does not detract from Morris brings to the floor. During his time in Denver, Morris tallied respectable numbers of 10.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.3 total rebounds per game while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Given Connelly’s history with the steady floor general, do not be surprised if a deal between the Detroit Pistons and the Minnesota Timberwolves materializes soon.