The Minnesota Timberwolves are trading guards Shake Milton, Troy Brown Jr., and a 2030 second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons for guard Monte Morris, according to reports.

Morris, 28, has bird rights, allowing Minnesota to re-sign him and exceed the salary cap in 2024-25. The Timberwolves are $1.56 million below the tax this season with two open spots available, per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

Morris averaged a career-high 10.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Washington Wizards last season while starting in 61 of 62 games. The Iowa State product missed the first 43 games of the 2023-24 season with a right quad injury.

The Timberwolves are sending a 2030 second-round pick to the Pistons with Shake Milton and Troy Brown as part of the deal for guard Monte Morris, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024



However, he returned on Jan. 24 as a reserve for the Pistons. The seven-year veteran is in the final season of a three-year, $27.7 million deal. Morris also played in 48 career playoff games (10 starts) with the Denver Nuggets.

Although Minnesota (35-16) sits third in the Western Conference standings, the offense was in need of a boost.

Since Jan. 20, the Timberwolves have lost four games when leading by 10-plus points in the fourth quarter — the most in the NBA during that span.

Minnesota Timberwolves acquire Monte Morris, who has the second-highest career assist-to-turnover ratio

During this same stretch, the Wolves rank 29th in offensive efficiency in the fourth quarter — only ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers. Morris never found his place with the Pistons.

Though, he also only made six appearances off the bench this season. Since returning from injury, Morris is averaging 4.5 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 11.3 minutes per game while shooting 36.4% from the floor.

In Detroit’s 120-104 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Jan. 28, the guard recorded a season-high nine points, one rebound, two assists, and one steal in less than 14 minutes off the bench.

Minnesota is $1.56M below the tax this season with 2 open spots available. Mike Conley has a $1.5M bonus: $750K reaching the NBA Finals and $750K for winning it all Jordan McLaughlin has a $100K statistical bonus https://t.co/N6eVch29tQ — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) February 7, 2024



Furthermore, Morris has the second-highest career assist-to-turnover ratio among players with at least 1,000 assists, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

As for Shake Milton, he played 38 games for Minnesota this season, averaging 4.7 points on 40% shooting. He scored a season-high 17 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 8.

Interesting enough, Troy Brown Jr. notched a season-high 20 points in that same game versus Memphis as well. Brown, 24, appeared in 37 games with the Timberwolves and averaged 4.2 points on 44% shooting.

Both Milton and Brown have team options for 2024-25.

The NBA trade deadline is Thursday, Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. ET.