Through 60 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 32.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.6% from the floor and a career-high-tying 87.4% at the foul line.

Furthermore, Towns scored a career-high 62 points in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 22.