Karl-Anthony Towns donated $1,500 to a Minnesota Timberwolves fan’s mom’s GoFundMe account on Thursday to help battle her stage 4 cancer. The donation was made without any press.

“Karl Anthony Towns, you are an amazing human being. Even on a day that didn’t have the best news for yourself, you took the time to impact and care for me and my family. Im absolutely speechless and cannot thank you enough. @KarlTowns wishing you a speedy recover,” the user posted on X.

This is nothing new for Towns. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 7-footer and Cue Health donated $250,000 worth of COVID-19 tests to schools across New Jersey and Minnesota. His alma mater, St. Joseph’s High School in Metuchen, N.J., received the first tests.

Karl Anthony Towns, you are an amazing human being. Even on a day that didn’t have the best news for yourself, you took the time to impact and care for me and my family. Im absolutely speechless and cannot thank you enough. @KarlTowns wishing you a speedy recover 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QYEDv2KItO — K👁🌲🐺🌲 (@Kgformvp211) March 7, 2024



Towns’ mother, Jacqueline, died from complications of the virus in April 2020. Towns then revealed that six other family members had died after contracting COVID-19. After that, he felt it was his duty to donate tests.

“My family was devastated by COVID-19, and highly accurate testing that we can rely on at home and on-the-go has been key as we work to recover and move forward,” Towns said.

“I learned about Cue when the NBA started working with the company in 2020 and it really put my mind at ease to know we were using the most accurate tests. Through this donation, I’m hoping to bring peace of mind to the students and teachers in my communities, helping them get back to learning safely and confidently.”

The four-time All-Star graduated from St. Joe’s in 2014 before playing at the University of Kentucky in the 2014-15 season. Minnesota selected him No. 1 overall in the 2015 NBA Draft.

Karl-Anthony Towns to undergo surgery to repair torn left meniscus, could return by second round of NBA playoffs

In other news, Towns is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a torn left meniscus. However, the nine-year veteran is expected to return by the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Towns conferred with team doctors and specialists on the best course of action once an MRI revealed the tear.

Prior to his injury, Towns also sat out Dec. 23 at Sacramento due to left knee soreness and Feb. 27 against San Antonio for personal reasons.

ESPN Sources: Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will undergo surgery to repair a torn left meniscus and will be reevaluated in a month. It’s expected Towns will return by early in the Western Conference playoffs. pic.twitter.com/SkbKl7OAdu — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2024



With 19 games left of the regular season, the Timberwolves (44-19) currently sit at the top of the West standings ahead of the Oklahoma City Thunder (43-19).

Through 60 games (all starts) this season, Towns is averaging 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 32.8 minutes per game. Plus, he’s shooting 50.6% from the floor and a career-high-tying 87.4% at the foul line. Furthermore, Towns scored a career-high 62 points in a 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 22.

According to multiple NBA betting sites, Minnesota holds 12th-ranked odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Timberwolves visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.