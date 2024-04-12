Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) was upgraded to questionable on the injury report ahead of Friday night’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Towns, 28, was cleared for full-contact, five-on-five basketball activities on Tuesday. The four-time All-Star has been out since March 4 and underwent surgery for a meniscus tear in his left knee four weeks ago.

Per a few NBA betting sites, the Wolves hold sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. Sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Clippers, and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Minnesota All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns is expected to make his return vs. Atlanta on Friday, sources tell ESPN. Towns was upgraded to questionable for game. https://t.co/Z7Z1DM0JS4 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2024



Minnesota has gone 11-6 since Towns’ injury. Through 60 games (all starts), the 7-footer has averaged 22.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists. Plus, he’s shooting 50.6% from the field and a career-best 42.3% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves are currently tied with OKC at 55-25. They sit just one game behind the Nuggets (56-24) in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota is 29-10 at home and 26-15 away. Karl-Anthony Towns became the fourth player to score at least 50 points in an NBA All-Star Game Additionally, in Minnesota’s 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 22, Towns set a new Timberwolves franchise record in scoring with a career-high 62 points. “Having a night like that on a loss doesn’t feel very good or historic. It’s about winning the game. It’s about staying No. 1 in the West,” Towns said. “And it’s about protecting our home court more, most importantly above all things. Of course, Towns’ previous career best was a Timberwolves-record 60 points, which was set in Minnesota’s 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 14, 2022. Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Atlanta : QUESTIONABLE

Towns – Left Meniscus Tear OUT

Clark – Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 11, 2024

In February, Towns became the fourth player to score 50 or more points in an NBA All-Star Game, in the Western Conference All-Stars’ 211-186 loss to the Eastern Conference All-Stars. It was his fourth career All-Star game. His 50 points were also an All-Star-Game career high. Furthermore, Towns joined Jayson Tatum (55 points in 2023), Anthony Davis (52 points in 2017), and Stephen Curry (50 points in 2022) on the list. NBA players to fall short of 50 points include Wilt Chamberlain (42 in 1962), Russell Westbrook (41 in 2015), Paul George (41 in 2016), and Michael Jordan (40 in 1988).