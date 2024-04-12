The Timberwolves are currently tied with OKC at 55-25. They sit just one game behind the Nuggets (56-24) in the Western Conference standings. Minnesota is 29-10 at home and 26-15 away.
Karl-Anthony Towns became the fourth player to score at least 50 points in an NBA All-Star Game
Additionally, in Minnesota’s 128-125 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 22, Towns set a new Timberwolves franchise record in scoring with a career-high 62 points.
“Having a night like that on a loss doesn’t feel very good or historic. It’s about winning the game. It’s about staying No. 1 in the West,” Towns said. “And it’s about protecting our home court more, most importantly above all things.
Of course, Towns’ previous career best was a Timberwolves-record 60 points, which was set in Minnesota’s 149-139 win over the San Antonio Spurs on March 14, 2022.
Minnesota @Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game vs. Atlanta :
QUESTIONABLE
Towns – Left Meniscus Tear
OUT
Clark – Right Achilles Tendon Rupture Rehab
— Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) April 11, 2024
In February, Towns became the fourth player to score 50 or more points in an NBA All-Star Game, in the Western Conference All-Stars’ 211-186 loss to the Eastern Conference All-Stars. It was his fourth career All-Star game. His 50 points were also an All-Star-Game career high.
Furthermore, Towns joined Jayson Tatum (55 points in 2023), Anthony Davis (52 points in 2017), and Stephen Curry (50 points in 2022) on the list. NBA players to fall short of 50 points include Wilt Chamberlain (42 in 1962), Russell Westbrook (41 in 2015), Paul George (41 in 2016), and Michael Jordan (40 in 1988).