NBA Free Agency: Timberwolves Lock Up Naz Reid on 3-Year $42 Million Deal

Minnesota Timberwolves fans can rejoice as Naz Reid is set to remain with the team after signing a three-year, $42 million deal, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. This agreement will keep Reid away from the free agency market.

Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YtBjdggxMa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023

A Much Earned Extension

Reid had a breakout season, posting career-high numbers with averages of 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 54% from the field. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to a wrist injury.

The 23-year-old Reid initially went undrafted out of LSU but signed a two-way contract with the Timberwolves in 2019. After his initial four-year, $6.1 million deal expired, he was set to become a free agent later this month. However, with his new contract, Reid will earn approximately $14 million per season and remain with the Timberwolves through at least the 2025-26 season.

The Timberwolves made the playoffs for the second consecutive year, a feat they hadn’t achieved since 2004. Although they advanced from the play-in tournament with a convincing victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder, their playoff journey ended with a 4-1 series loss to the Denver Nuggets in the opening round.

Naz Reid suffered a fractured left wrist against the Phoenix Suns on March 29, which caused him to be sidelined indefinitely. Despite the injury, Reid has demonstrated his talent and potential as a skilled frontcourt player.

This Was a Win/ Win

Re-signing Reid is indeed a significant victory for the Minnesota Timberwolves, as it allows them to retain an important piece of their frontcourt rotation. At just 24 years old, Reid still has room to develop and tap into his full potential. His presence on the team provides depth and versatility in the paint.

By securing Reid’s services, the Timberwolves ensure that they have a promising young player who can continue to contribute and grow alongside their core roster. His return from injury will be eagerly anticipated, and his continued development could prove crucial to the team’s success in the future.

NBA free agency is scheduled to begin on June 30, and with Reid now secured, the Timberwolves can focus on other roster moves to strengthen their team.