Timberwolves Lose A Close Game 109-104 To Golden State, Naz Reid Had A Career-High 30 Points While Making The Start For Rudy Gobert (Illness)
After a tough 109-104 loss to the Warriors on the road last night, the Timberwolves are 31-32 with only 19 regular season games left. Minnesota is currently ninth in a jam-packed Western Conference and are only two games out of fifth. One player on the Timberwolves had a dominant outing yesterday scoring a career-high 30 points. Naz Reid was a beast in the first-half for Minnesota, but the team could not hang on in the end and lost by five.
Reid has played in 55 of the 63 games for the Timberwolves so far this season. He also made his 11th start of the year last night in place of Rudy Gobert (illness). Players like Anthony Edwards and Mike Conley were struggling to score last night and Reid was able to provide a solid offensive effort.
GET OUT OF NAZ REID'S WAY 🔨 pic.twitter.com/LWzwfwSurq
— Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 27, 2023
Naz Reid’s career-high 30 points were not enough to stop Klay Thompson and the Warriors last night
In 36 minutes played for the Timberwolves last night, Reid had a career-high 30 points along with 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 5 steals, and 2 blocks. He also made four three’s and went 12-22 from the field for the game. Reid had 28 points back in December vs the Thunder, but was able to hit a new career-high in arguably one of his best games as a pro yet.
The 23 year old is in his fourth season with Minnesota and is averaging (10.6) points, (1.1) assists, and a career-high (4.9) rebounds per game. He’s playing the second-most minutes (18.1) of his career and is also shooting a career-high (.529) from the field as well.
Reid had 18 of his 30 points in the first quarter vs Golden State last night. He went 3-4 from deep in the first quarter and shot 87 percent from the field. The five steals by himself were also a career-high. Minnesota’s next game in tomorrow night in the road vs the LA Clippers who’ve recently added former MVP Russell Westbrook.
