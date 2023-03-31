The Minnesota Timberwolves are fighting for their playoff hopes with just five games left in the regular season. Both the New Orleans Pelicans and themselves have a 38-38 record and are 12.5 games back in the West. In their 107-100 loss to the Suns on Wednesday, Naz Reid tried throwing down a dunk and then landed awkwardly on his hand. NBA insiders reported early this morning that Reid suffered a broken wrist and will miss ‘significant time’.

Reid had been enjoying a strong season for the Timberwolves, but he’ll likely miss the rest of 2022-23. A broken wrist is not something that a player can just bounce back from. It takes anywhere from 6-8 weeks to fully heal and Minnesota doesn’t have that kind of time on its hands.

Even if they do end up making the playoffs through the play-in tournament, Reid will not be available and that’s a blow to Minnesota’s depth off the bench. NBA betting sites have the Timberwolves at (+10000) to win the Finals this season.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid has suffered a broken wrist and will miss a significant period of time, sources tell me and @JonKrawczynski. Tough loss as Reid is in the midst of his best season, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 31, 2023

Naz Reid will miss ‘significant time’ after suffering a broken wrist on Wednesday vs the Suns

His awkward fall after a dunk attempt happened late in the game on Wednesday during the fourth quarter. Reid stayed in for a few minutes after the injury and shot a few free throws, but then had to come out. He played 23 minutes and had 15/6/2 in what was surely his last game of the season for the Timberwolves.

The timing for his injury comes at the worst point in the season as the Timberwolves have climbed back into the top 10 in the West. Reid had played in 68 games so far this season and made 11 starts. His (11.5) points per game were a career-high and he also had a career-high 30 points earlier this season.

Minnesota has a game tonight vs the LA Lakers and it’s an important one. The Lakers are ninth in the West and Minnesota is eighth. Only half a game separates these two and playoff spots are on the line.