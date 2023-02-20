Home » news » Russell Westbrook And Paul George Are Teaming Up Again As The Clippers Officially Sign Him In A Buyout From The Jazz

The LA Clippers come out of the all-star break as the fourth-best team in the Western Conference with a 33-28 record. Injuries have kept Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out for a large number of games this season, but the Clippers roster depth is what has kept them in tact. With playoffs on their mind, their front-office decided they are not done just yet. NBA insider Adrian Wojnarwoski reported today that Russell Westbrook is being bought-out by the Jazz and is signing with the LA Clippers. 

Westbrook is ironically staying in LA and is just playing for the other team. He was traded from the Lakers to the Jazz at the trade deadline and he’s now back in Crypto.com Arena; with the Clippers this time. The 2016-17 NBA MVP was very unselfish on the Lakers this season and even took a role of the bench as his coach insisted.

With the addition of Westbrook and a few other players via trade, California Sports Betting sites have the Clippers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Westbrook reunited with his former teammate Paul George as a member of the LA Clippers

It was clear when Lakers head coach Darvin Ham moved Russell Westbrook to a bench player, his time with the team was quickly dwindling. In 52 games played for the Lakers this season, he averaged (15.9) points, (6.2) rebounds, (7.5) assists, and (1.0) steals per game. He was leading the Lakers in assists per game before he was traded.

After trading Reggie Jackson an John Wall, the Clippers were thin at PG depth and Westbrook was an easy choice for them. He has an extremely high motor and there’s a reason he’s averaged a triple-double in four seasons of his career. Westbrook can bring that effort and intensity to a Clippers team looking to make a deep playoff run.

Reports said that the Jazz were welcome to Westbrook joining the team, but they could not guarantee the size of he role he’d play or how many minutes he’d get each game. He must have had a better conversation with the Clippers and they likely plan to use him in a larger role. At 34, Westbrook still has a lot left in the tank is is capable of being the starting PG the Clippers have been looking for this season.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

