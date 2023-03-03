Home » news » Nba Veteran Russell Westbrook Hasnt Won A Game In Which Hes Started In Nearly A Year

Main Page

NBA veteran Russell Westbrook hasn’t won a game in which he’s started in nearly a year

Updated 20 mins ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
LinkedIn Twitter Instagram
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The 2022-23 season has been a roller coaster ride for Russell Westbrook so far. Before this season with the Lakers, Westbrook was a starter in every game he played besides his rookie year. That changed three games into the season when hid former coach Darvin Ham asked him to come off the bench instead. He was then traded to the Clippers at the deadline and has started all four games so far, but is in the middle of a personal career-worst losing streak. 

Dating back to the end of last season with the Lakers, nine-time all-star Russell Westbrook has lost the last 14 games in a row in which he’s started. The last game he won where he made a start goes all the way back to March 21, 2022. It’s been 347 days since he’s started a game and his team won.

On top of this the Clippers are on a four-game losing streak. California Sports Betting sites have the Clippers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

When will Russell Westbrook get a win in a game he starts? It’s been nearly a year

The 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook played in 52 games for the LA Lakers this season and made just three starts. He moved to a bench role as his former head coach asked him to and his relationship with the team started to dwindle.

In the finals game that he played as a Lakers, reports of loud screaming happened in the locker room at halftime. It was Westbrook and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham who had gotten into an argument. That was the last straw for the Lakers and Westbrook was traded to the Jazz.

Utah then bought out Westbrook’s contract and he was traded to the LA Clippers. They’ve lost four games in a row and they just so happen to be all four of the games that Westbrook has started for the team. At one game over .500 at seventh in the West, the Clippers have a small margin for error if they want to make the playoffs.

Zach Wolpin profile picture

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

Trending Now