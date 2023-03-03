The 2022-23 season has been a roller coaster ride for Russell Westbrook so far. Before this season with the Lakers, Westbrook was a starter in every game he played besides his rookie year. That changed three games into the season when hid former coach Darvin Ham asked him to come off the bench instead. He was then traded to the Clippers at the deadline and has started all four games so far, but is in the middle of a personal career-worst losing streak.

Dating back to the end of last season with the Lakers, nine-time all-star Russell Westbrook has lost the last 14 games in a row in which he’s started. The last game he won where he made a start goes all the way back to March 21, 2022. It’s been 347 days since he’s started a game and his team won.

On top of this the Clippers are on a four-game losing streak. California Sports Betting sites have the Clippers at (+1200) to win the Finals this season.

Russell Westbrook’s last 14 games as a starter… 14 straight L’s 😶 pic.twitter.com/7q8TceRAZF — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) March 3, 2023

When will Russell Westbrook get a win in a game he starts? It’s been nearly a year

The 2016-17 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook played in 52 games for the LA Lakers this season and made just three starts. He moved to a bench role as his former head coach asked him to and his relationship with the team started to dwindle.

In the finals game that he played as a Lakers, reports of loud screaming happened in the locker room at halftime. It was Westbrook and Lakers head coach Darvin Ham who had gotten into an argument. That was the last straw for the Lakers and Westbrook was traded to the Jazz.

Utah then bought out Westbrook’s contract and he was traded to the LA Clippers. They’ve lost four games in a row and they just so happen to be all four of the games that Westbrook has started for the team. At one game over .500 at seventh in the West, the Clippers have a small margin for error if they want to make the playoffs.