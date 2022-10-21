Home » news » Paul George On Russell Westbrook Hes One Of The Best Players To Ever Play This Game

Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game.”

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers
Paul George has spoken out in defence of former teammate and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, saying the 2017 MVP is one of the best players of all-time.

George, 32, spent two seasons playing with Westbrook at the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2017-19 and went head-to-head with his former backcourt partner on Thursday night.

The Lakers narrowly lost out by six points in a 103-97 loss as George’s team-high 15 points, ten rebounds and four assists helped the LA Clippers to a first win of the season.

Postgame, George told reporters he doesn’t understand the negative press surrounding Westbrook since teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers.

The former OKC star is +15000 to win the MVP award for a second time in NBA betting, however those odds may slash if a trade occurs before the deadline next year.

Indiana has been touted as a potential landing spot for Westbrook, in a package involving big man Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield.

