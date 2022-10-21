Main Page
Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game.”
Paul George has spoken out in defence of former teammate and Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, saying the 2017 MVP is one of the best players of all-time.
George, 32, spent two seasons playing with Westbrook at the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2017-19 and went head-to-head with his former backcourt partner on Thursday night.
The Lakers narrowly lost out by six points in a 103-97 loss as George’s team-high 15 points, ten rebounds and four assists helped the LA Clippers to a first win of the season.
Postgame, George told reporters he doesn’t understand the negative press surrounding Westbrook since teaming up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis at the Lakers.
Paul George defended Russell Westbrook: “It’s hard when you’ve got the pressure they’re putting on him here. Quite frankly, it’s not geared for him with the roster they have… He was very easily a 30-10-10 guy when he had the keys to the team. We can’t forget about that” pic.twitter.com/s9OD2lSoWg
— Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 21, 2022
The former OKC star is +15000 to win the MVP award for a second time in NBA betting, however those odds may slash if a trade occurs before the deadline next year.
Indiana has been touted as a potential landing spot for Westbrook, in a package involving big man Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield.
- Lakers’ LeBron James on Westbrook: “We’ve all had bad shooting nights”
- Paul George on Russell Westbrook: “He’s one of the best players to ever play this game.”
- Russell Westbrook Exchanges Words With Fan As Lakers Continue To Crumble
- Best NBA Free Bet Offers For Friday 21st October 2022 With $6000 in Bonuses
- WATCH: James Worthy reacts to Lakers’ 103-97 loss against Clippers
-
NBA4 days ago
Top 5 NBA Teammate Fights After Poole & Green Come To Blows With Golden State Warriors
-
Main Page5 days ago
Hornets sign guard Theo Maledon to two-way contract
-
NBA2 days ago
5 Best NBA Player Props Tonight: Ja Morant Double-Double Leads Our Best Bets
-
Main Page2 weeks ago
Timberwolves’ Rudy Gobert wants to play for a championship