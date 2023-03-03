Russell Westbrook records first zero-rebound game since 2014

Russell Westbrook logged his first zero-rebound game since 2014 in the Los Angeles Clippers’ 115-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. As a starter, the nine-time All-Star recorded eight points and six assists in 28 minutes of action.

The 15-year veteran struggled to knock down his shots as well. Westbrook finished 3-of-12 (25%) shooting from the floor and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. It was his first outing without a 3-pointer since Feb. 2.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Clippers have sixth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns.

Russell Westbrook hasn’t won a single game in the past month. And… he’s also winless in his last 14 starts. 😳 Tough times. (h/t @nflandhotdfan) pic.twitter.com/EQgiwe9ZmV — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 3, 2023

Golden State played without Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins, but the team still bulldozed the Clippers. Jordan Poole tallied 34 points, and Klay Thompson contributed 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. Draymond Green felt he didn’t have to guard Russell Westbrook on some plays.

“They got up 11, but we were still right there because we were defending and taking care of the ball,” said Green. “To have those couple third quarters like we’ve had the last two games gives you something to build upon, you feel good about yourself and also understand what it takes coming out of the half.”

Russell Westbrook tallies first zero-rebound game since Oct. 30, 2014, in the Thunder’s 93-90 loss to the Clippers

The Warriors outscored Los Angeles 70-35 in the second half. Golden State’s 42-point effort in the third did more than enough damage. Of course, the Clippers shot 32-of-89 (36%) from the floor and 9-of-43 (20.9%) outside the arc.

Offensively, this has been a disappointing season for Russell Westbrook. Through 56 appearances, the nine-time All-NBA member is averaging 15.8 points, 6.0 boards, 7.6 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Plus, he’s shooting 41.9% from the field.

“You’re taught in basketball, you’re open, take the shot. But if you’re open every play, you kind of start questioning yourself.” – Draymond Green on Russell Westbrook pic.twitter.com/vO1bfSYXEK — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) March 3, 2023

While with the Los Angeles Lakers, in a 122-121 win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 20, Russell Westbrook scored a season-high 29 points in 31 minutes off the bench. In addition to recording five rebounds, six assists, and one block, the guard shot 10-of-18 (55.6%) from the floor and drained two 3s.

So, is Westbrook actually helping the Clippers? Based on the results so far, L.A. is 0-4 with the triple-double king. Last Friday, the Clippers lost 176-175 in double-overtime to the Sacramento Kings, and then the Denver Nuggets defeated them 134-124 in overtime this past Sunday. Those overtime losses might have been saying something.

NBA Betting Content You May Like