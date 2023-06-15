For the majority of his NBA career, Russell Westbrook has had stability. That hasn’t been true over the last two years as a pro. He was on the Lakers earlier this season and was moved to a bench role. At the trade deadline, the Lakers moved the nine-time all-star to the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was then waived by the Jazz and then signed with the Clippers. Reports say the Clippers want him back on a home-town discount of (3.8 million) for one season.

Last season, 34-year-old Russell Westbrook played and started in 21 games for the Clippers. He was one of the team’s top performers in the playoffs this postseason as they dealt with injuries. Paul Geroge missed all five of their postseason games and Kawhi Leonard played in two of the five.

Of all players on the roster to appear in all five games, Westbrook led the team in points, assists, and blocks this postseason. His production was undervalued on the Lakers this season and the Clippers were happy to have him. It’s not every day that a former MVP still playing at a high level is just available to sign.

The Clippers want Russell Westbrook back on an extremely low contract for next season

For Westbrook, being offered (3.8) million to play one season has to be an insult. A player of his caliber is worth much more than that. He’s a league MVP, nine-time all-star, two-time scoring champ, and three-time assist champ. Three-point eight million is extremely low considering how well he played for the Clippers last season.

The Utah Jazz did not want Westbrook. They bought out his $46.2 million contract and waived him. That allowed the Clippers to sign him for the incredibly low price of $784,914 last season. LA’s front office is using the Early Bird Rights in this deal for Westbrook.