Amid a four-game losing streak after the all-star break, Clippers head coach Ty Lue says his team has ‘got to get tougher’

Consistent wins have been hard to come by for the LA Clippers this season. The team is currently on a four-game losing streak coming out of the all-star break. With a 33-32 record they are seventh in a very crowded in the middle half of the Western Conference. They have 17 regular season games left to try and end the year strong heading into the playoffs. Head coach Ty Lue said to the media last night that the Clippers “got to be tougher” after the loss to Golden State.

In three of the four games for LA since coming out of the all-star break, they’ve blown three separate double-digit leads. Last night they were up 56-45 before they let the Warriors score 42 points in the third quarter while the Clippers themselves only scored 35 points in the entire second half.

The Clippers have 17 regular season games left to get ready for a postseason run

Since returning from all-star break the Clippers have blown double-digit leads against the Kings, Nuggets, and then Golden State last night. The Clippers were fourth in the West before the break and are now already down to seventh with only a one-to-two game lead on the three teams behind them. That’s how close it is in the West right now.

Both Eric Gordon and Paul George struggled from the field yesterday while Kawhi Leonard was the top scorer with 21 points for LA. George was 3-15 from the field last night with 11 points and also went 1-8 from deep. Gordon was 6-16 from the field and was just 2-10 from deep.

After the Clippers 115-91 loss to the Warriors last night, head coach Ty Lue had this to say to the media about his teams performance.

“For us, we just got to stay the course, got to be mentally tough, mentally strong, can’t give in, and just got to be tougher,” – Ty Lue

The Clippers were up 61-49 with about 10 minutes left in the third and let the Warriors go on a 38-8 run. LA shot 4-22 in the third quarter and that’s ultimately why they lost. Tonight, the Clippers will be playing the second of a back-to-back against the Sacramento Kings.

