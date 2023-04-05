Tonight’s matchup vs the Lakers and the Clippers is for more than bragging rights as the best team in LA. Playoff spots are on the line and the two sides are dead even in the standings. They both have a 41-38 record and are (11.0) games back in the West. Their matchup tonight will determine which side will make the playoffs straight up and who will have to compete in the play-in tournament.

The Clippers will not be in full health tonight as Paul George still remains out with a right knee injury. Marcus Morris Sr. (non-Covid illness) and Eric Gordon (back) are both questionable to play tonight vs the Lakers. D’Angelo Russell and Mo Bamba could return tonight after missing last night’s contest vs the Utah Jazz.

California Sports Betting sites have the Lakers at (+1200) and the Clippers at (+3500) to win the Finals this season.

The Clippers have won 10 straight games vs. the Lakers. Ty Lue says tomorrow's matchup will be the most important yet 🍿 (via @NotoriousOHM) pic.twitter.com/Y2Zqet3Anw — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 5, 2023

Playoff spots are on the line tonight when the Lakers and Clippers battle at 10:00 pm EST on ESPN

The Clippers have won 35 of their last 42 meetings vs the Lakers, including the last 10 in a row under head coach Ty Lue. He knows the importance of this game tonight and what is at stake. A win for the Clippers will go a long way toward locking in the #6 seed and avoiding the play-in tournament.

They will have a tough matchup on their hands tonight vs a Lakers squad that is 7-3 in their last ten and are on a four-game win streak. It will be the second game of a back-to-back tonight as the Lakers walked away with a narrow 135-133 win vs the Jazz on the road yesterday.

There have been two chances in the last 20 years for the Lakers and Clippers to meet in the postseason, but it never happened. Tonight’s matchup might be the closest thing fans will get to a playoff series for now. The Lakers are favored by four and a half points coming into their game vs the Clippers tonight.