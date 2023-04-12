After two play-in games last night, the seventh seed has been locked up in each Conference. The Hawks routed the Heat at home last night and the Lakers held off the Timberwolves in OT. With the Lakers earning the seventh seed, they helped make some history for California. All four NBA teams in California have made the playoffs in the same season for the first time ever.

The entire Pacific Conference in the West made the playoffs this season and the last to do so were the Lakers. Sacramento is the highest seed out of all four California teams at #3. They have a first-round matchup with their in-state rival, the Warriors. Taking the #5 seed was the Clippers and the Lakers locked up the #7 seed last night with a win vs Minnesota.

Golden State has the lowest odds of any California team to win a championship this season. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (+750) to win the Finals this season.

For the first time ever, all four NBA teams in California have made the playoffs in the same season. pic.twitter.com/4YmlgRQNWr — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 12, 2023

Who will be the last California team in the Western Conference playoffs this season?

The most surprising team coming out of the West this season has to be the Sacramento Kings. For the first time since 2005-06 that they had over 40+ wins in a season and have ended a 16-year playoff drought. Sacramento had a strong regular season and earned the #3 seed in the West. Their matchup in the first round is against the defending NBA champs.

Golden State did not have as strong a regular season as they did in 2021-22, but they found a way to fight through the adversity this season. Steph Curry only played 56 regular season games this year and was sidelined for an extended time. Regardless, the Warriors will be a tough matchup for the Kings in the first round and that’s a series that should go to seven games.

Earning the #5 seed in the West was the LA Clippers who will be without all-star SF Paul George in their first-round series. They will have to get past the Phoenix Suns who have gotten hot at the right time. Phoenix is 8-0 in games that Kevin Durant has played this season. The Suns will look to carry that momentum into their series vs the Clippers.