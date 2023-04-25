The Golden State Warriors narrowly won Game 4 on Sunday night, 126-125 vs the Kings. That evened up the series at two games a piece and they have life again after many thought the Warriors would not bounce back. Game 4 was a classic playoff game and fans were definitely watching all over the world. ABC’s broadcast drew the largest first-round audience on any network in the last 21 years.

Per Nielson ratings, Game 4 between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors averaged 7.5 million viewers. The Warriors and Kings had their home broadcasts going as well and those viewers could have made the numbers even higher. At its peak, ABC had 10.4 million people watching the game.

That was late in the second half when the Kings and Warriors were battling to retain the lead. The 10.4 million viewers are the most since the Kobe and Shaq LA Lakers back in 2002.

Warriors vs Kings Game 4 was the most-watched 1st round NBA playoff game in the last 21 years 🤯 (via @RealGM) pic.twitter.com/UvZrjRcRTT — Guru (@DrGuru_) April 25, 2023

ABC averaged 7.5 million viewers this past Sunday during Game 4 between the Kings and Warriors

It’s been a record-breaking start to these 2023 playoffs for most major networks. The only first-round game to have more average viewers than Game 4 on Sunday was a first-round matchup in 2002 between the Lakers and Blazers. That series averaged 8.5 million viewers.

The massive ratings from Game 4 could be in large part because of Draymond Green’s return. Golden State’s PF was suspended for Game 3 after stepping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest. He was able to return for Game 4 and that likely added to why the broadcast did so well.

Additionally, the game was back and forth between the Golden State and Sacramento, and no one could hold onto the lead late into the fourth. The Warriors held on for a narrow 126-125 win to even the series as they head to Sacramento for Game 5. De’Aaron Fox (fractured index finger) is listed as doubtful to play tomorrow night.