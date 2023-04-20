Tonight, the Golden State Warriors have a reputation to defend in Game 3 vs the Kings. The Warriors dropped both games in Sacramento and have fallen behind 2-0 in the opening-round series. On top of that, Draymond Green is suspended tonight and Golden State also has three key players listed as questionable for Game 3.

The Warriors come into their game vs the Kings tonight as the 5th defending champs to fall behind 2-0 in the first round. All four teams before them went on to lose that series and three of the four were swept. It would take the Warriors winning four of their next five games to advance to the second round.

Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Gary Payton II are all questionable to play tonight vs the Kings. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (-260) to win Game 3 tonight at home.

Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, and Gary Payton II are all listed as questionable tonight vs the Kings. With that, the Warriors are looking to avoid falling to 3-0 in the series. Golden State was horrible on the road this season, but they are at home for the next two games where they need to win at least one of the two to avoid being swept.

Wiggins is reported to have some issues as he continues to get back into basketball shape. He scored 17 points off the bench in Game 1 and then started Game 2 and dropped 22 points in 39 minutes played. His three-point percentage has dropped since returning to the team and they’ll need that to improve quickly if they want to win the series.

Jordan Poole is dealing with an ankle injury that limited his effectiveness in Game 2. He scored 17 points off the bench in 22 minutes played in Game 1 but scored just four points in 16 minutes played in Game 2. Expect Poole to play tonight. Gary Payton II’s status is the least optimistic of the three. He’s dealing with an illness and could be very limited tonight if the does in fact play.