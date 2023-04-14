Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (personal) available vs. Kings

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (personal) has been upgraded to probable for Saturday’s Game 1 first-round matchup against the Sacramento Kings. The All-Star wing missed the final 25 games of the regular season. Wiggins also missed a total of 45 games this past regular season.

The forward will make his first appearance this Saturday since the Warriors’ 135-126 win over the Washington Wizards on Feb. 13. Andre Iguodala (wrist) and Ryan Rollins (foot) remain out indefinitely for Golden State. Iguodala has made only eight appearances this season.

According to a few NBA betting sites, the Warriors have fourth-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, and Phoenix Suns.

Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is cleared to play in Game 1 vs. Kings on Saturday, his first game since Feb. 13. Golden State is leaning toward Wiggins coming off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute playing time role, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 13, 2023

In 37 starts with the Warriors during the regular season, Wiggins averaged 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 32.2 minutes per game. Plus, the forward shot 47.3% from the floor and a career-best 39.6% beyond the arc.

Furthermore, in Golden State’s 120-101 victory against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 3, the nine-year veteran scored a season-high 36 points in 34 minutes as a starter. Along with logging five boards and pairs of assists and steals, Wiggins shot 14-of-19 (73.7%) from the field and drained eight 3-pointers.

Golden State is 8-2 in its last 10 games played. The Warriors are 5-13 ATS in their past 18 meetings versus Sacramento. More importantly, they’re 8-1 in their previous nine matchups against the Kings. And the Warriors are 14-4 in their past 18 away games versus Sacramento.

Meanwhile, Matthew Dellavedova (finger) is the only player listed on the Kings’ injury report. Dellavedova remains out indefinitely. Sacramento is 5-5 in its past 10 contests. The Western Conference contender lost its last three games of the regular season.

Additionally, Sacramento is 1-6 ATS in its previous seven homes games. The point total has gone under in six of the Kings’ last nine matchups versus the Warriors. Not to mention, the total has gone under in six of Sacramento’s past eight contests against West opponents.

Based on ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, Golden State has a 46% chance of defeating Sacramento away in Game 1 this Saturday. Sportsbooks show the Warriors as a one-point favorite.

The Dubs are 37-21 when playing as a favorite this season, whereas the Kings are 13-17 as underdogs. Andrew Wiggins will likely come off the bench in a 20-to-25 minute restriction, per sources.

