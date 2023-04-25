After taking their first two games at home, the Sacramento Kings lost Games 3 and 4 on the road to the Warriors. The series is now tied 2-2 heading into a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night. Sacramento’s all-star PG De’Aaron Fox fractured the tip of his left index finger in the fourth quarter of Game 4. Initial injury reports have him listed as doubtful to play Game 5 tomorrow night.

Not having Fox in Game 5 vs the Warriors would be a massive loss for the Sacramento Kings. The sixth-year pro is playing in his first playoff series and has been a catalyst on both ends of the floor. NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski says there’s a chance that Fox can play with a protective covering on his finger.

California Sports Betting sites have the Kings at (+154) to win Game 5 at home Wednesday night.

Kings guard De'Aaron Fox fractured the very tip of his left index finger in Game 4, but there's still hope he will try and play Game 5 on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Fox would need to play with a protective covering on the finger. He will be listed as doubtful. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 24, 2023

De’Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful to play tomorrow night vs the Warriors in Game 5 at home

Fox fractured the index finger on his left hand with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter of Game 4. The one-time all-star played the rest of the fourth quarter and battled through the pain. This injury is a rough one for Fox as he injured his shooting hand. The 25-year-old is averaging (31.5) points, (6.0) rebounds, (7.0) assists, and (2.5) steals in the four games of the first round.

Sacramento confined yesterday that it was an avulsion fracture that Fox suffered in Game 4. Adrian Wojnarowski is optimistic that Fox could still play dispute being listed as “doubtful”. The NBA insider said that Fox could play with a protective covering on his finger. Kobe Bryant is a notable name who’s played through an injury like this.

Here's the play where De'Aaron Fox may have sustained his finger injury:pic.twitter.com/PLgMQjEkCw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 24, 2023

His availability tomorrow night for the Kings will be crucial to whether they get a win or not. It will be incredibly hard for them to replace his production if he doesn’t play. Second-year pro, Davion Mitchell could get the start if De’Aaron Fox is unable to play in Game 5.