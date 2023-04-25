Home » news » Sacramentos Deaaron Fox Is Doubtful For Game 5 On Wednesday Due To A Fractured Index Finger

Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox is doubtful for Game 5 on Wednesday due to a fractured index finger

After taking their first two games at home, the Sacramento Kings lost Games 3 and 4 on the road to the Warriors. The series is now tied 2-2 heading into a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night. Sacramento’s all-star PG De’Aaron Fox fractured the tip of his left index finger in the fourth quarter of Game 4. Initial injury reports have him listed as doubtful to play Game 5 tomorrow night. 

Not having Fox in Game 5 vs the Warriors would be a massive loss for the Sacramento Kings. The sixth-year pro is playing in his first playoff series and has been a catalyst on both ends of the floor. NBA insider Adrain Wojnarowski says there’s a chance that Fox can play with a protective covering on his finger.

California Sports Betting sites have the Kings at (+154) to win Game 5 at home Wednesday night.

De’Aaron Fox is listed as doubtful to play tomorrow night vs the Warriors in Game 5 at home

Fox fractured the index finger on his left hand with 4:53 left in the fourth quarter of Game 4.  The one-time all-star played the rest of the fourth quarter and battled through the pain. This injury is a rough one for Fox as he injured his shooting hand. The 25-year-old is averaging (31.5) points, (6.0) rebounds, (7.0) assists, and (2.5) steals in the four games of the first round.

Sacramento confined yesterday that it was an avulsion fracture that Fox suffered in Game 4. Adrian Wojnarowski is optimistic that Fox could still play dispute being listed as “doubtful”.  The NBA insider said that Fox could play with a protective covering on his finger. Kobe Bryant is a notable name who’s played through an injury like this.

His availability tomorrow night for the Kings will be crucial to whether they get a win or not. It will be incredibly hard for them to replace his production if he doesn’t play. Second-year pro, Davion Mitchell could get the start if De’Aaron Fox is unable to play in Game 5.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

