De’Aaron Fox’s Absence Could Swing the Series Momentum

The Sacramento Kings could be in trouble. Despite holding a 2-0 lead earlier in the series against the defending champion, Golden State Warriors, they will most likely be without their star player, De’Aaron Fox. There is still a chance the Clutch Player of the Year will try and play through the injury (dislocated finger), but he is still listed as doubtful on the injury report. If Fox is out, it could swing the momentum for this series. Especially when you consider the fact that the series is now even at two games apiece.

De’Aaron Fox Doubtful for Game Five Against Warriors

The Potential Impact This Could Have on the Series

De’Aaron Fox is the heart and soul of this Sacramento squad. Without him, they are a completely different team. While Domantas Sabonis is also an All-Star, he has struggled to be consistent all series long. Sacramento does have a nice supporting cast coached by the Coach of the Year in Mike Brown. However, the team is still outmatched by Steph Curry and company without Fox on the floor.

De’Aaron Fox can hit any basket during clutch time and has puzzled the Golden State defense all series long. For the series, the speedy Kentucky product is averaging 31.5 points, six total rebounds, and seven assists per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Without this production, the Kings will be hard pressed to find it elsewhere on their team. One can even argue that game five will be a must-win for Sacramento when you consider the Warriors’ championship pedigree.

De’Aaron Fox’s Career Year

De’Aaron Fox had his best season of his career. He made his first All-Star team and led the Sacramento Kings to a top-three seed in the competitive Western Conference. Fox put up numbers of 25.0 points, 6.1 assists, and 4.2 total rebounds per game. Not to mention, he also tallied an effective field goal percentage of 55.7 percent.

De’Aaron Fox also led the NBA in points scored during clutch time which was a big factor in him winning the inaugural Clutch Player of the Year award. The Warriors have found their rhythm but are going to be back on the road where they have struggled all season. If Fox can at least play through the pain, his presence alone will go a long way towards a potential Kings victory.

