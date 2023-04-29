De’Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings has scored 20 or more points in each of his first six playoff games, tying Oscar Robertson for the longest streak to begin a career in franchise history.

In Sacramento’s 118-99 first-round win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the All-Star guard amassed 24 points, seven rebounds, nine assists, two steals, and one block in 42 minutes of action.

Fox scored his first points on a jumper with 2:18 left in the first quarter. While still working around a broken index finger on his shooting hand, the sixth-year guard shot 9-of-25 (36%) from the floor, 3-of-10 (30%) beyond the arc, and knocked down three free throws.

Additionally, the Kings’ reserves outscored Golden State’s bench 52-21. They also outscored the Dubs 28-19 in the final frame. Sacramento snapped a six-game losing streak on the Warriors’ home court, dating back to a win on Feb. 25, 2020.

De’Aaron Fox helps Kings reach third Game 7 in franchise history, ties Oscar Robertson for longest 20-point streak through first six playoff games in club history

Fox won the NBA’s inaugural Jerry West Clutch Player of the Year Award last Tuesday. He led the league in clutch points with 194. Swipa averaged 25 points, a career-high 4.2 boards, 6.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 33.4 minutes in 73 starts of the regular season. Plus, he shot a career-best 51.2% outside the arc.

De’Aaron Fox earned 91 out of 100 possible first-place votes and 460 out of 500 total points in winning the award. Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (one first-place vote, 104 total points) finished second, followed by Chicago Bulls wing DeMar DeRozan (zero first-place votes, 80 total points).

The Kings’ 19-point win in Game 6 matches their largest in franchise history when facing elimination. The other was the 1951 Royals’ 97-78 divisional semifinal Game 3 win over the Fort Wayne Pistons.

Furthermore, Sacramento is now set to host a Game 7 for the third time in franchise history. Other Game 7s include the 1951 NBA Finals when they were in Rochester and the 2002 Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After earning a 125-85 series-clinching win in Game 6 on Friday night over the Memphis Grizzlies, the Lakers advance to play this Sunday’s Game 7 winner in the second round.

For Game 7, sportsbooks show the Warriors as one-point favorites at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento is 6-14 at home in its last 20 games when playing Golden State. De’Aaron Fox has to step it up for the Kings to win this one.

