NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in retaining Draymond Green
The Golden State Warriors are interested in keeping Draymond Green, per the latest NBA rumors. The four-time All-Star is set to enter the final season of his four-year, $99.6 million contract in the months ahead. Green’s 2023-24 player option is worth $27,586,224.
“League sources say the Warriors want to retain Green,” reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. “Several contenders across the league will value Green as a potential free agent in the offseason.” Although, the Warriors are focused on their first-round series against the Sacramento Kings.
Referring to a couple of NBA betting sites, the Warriors now have fifth-shortest odds to win the championship. A few sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
The Warriors want to retain Draymond Green, sources tell @ShamsCharania.
But for now, Green's future in Golden State remains uncertain even as he finds his voice again in the locker room.
More: https://t.co/fXDIjZT9ON
— The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) April 24, 2023
Moreover, in 73 starts of the regular season, Draymond Green averaged 8.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 1.0 steal, and 31.5 minutes per game. The seven-time All-Defensive member shot a career-best 52.7% from the floor and 30.5% beyond the arc as well.
When Charania asked Green whether or not he feels his stats are important, the forward replied, “I think it goes underappreciated. … I do know my teammates appreciate it, my organization appreciates it, and guys who understand the game of basketball appreciate it.
“Now I have an understanding that most won’t appreciate it because I know most don’t understand the game of basketball at a high enough level, and that’s okay. That’s what I try to do on my podcast [The Draymond Green Show] — I try to educate people on the game of basketball, trying to teach them more and more.”
NBA Rumors: Draymond Green to exercise his $27,586,225 player option with Warriors this offseason for 2023-24?
Notwithstanding a couple of missed games, the two-time All-NBA member finished 11th in assists (500) in the regular season, 19th in defensive win shares (3.1), fourth in defensive box plus/minus (2.6), and 15th in turnovers (204).
Green is currently making $25,806,468 this season. Besides re-signing on a multiyear year, he could decide to opt out this offseason. Should the 11-year veteran remain in the Bay Area? Is he becoming a liability in the playoffs?
Golden State fans are mixed at the moment. Green is still one of the best defenders in the NBA today. However, the forward continues to receive technical fouls, ejections, and suspensions for acting out on the court.
Draymond Green's defense came up big for the Warriors in Game 4 😤
▫️ held the Kings to 5-15 FG as a primary defender in the 2nd half
▫️ held De'Aaron Fox to 2-7 FG as his primary defender pic.twitter.com/coC6IYiPpR
— ESPN (@espn) April 23, 2023
Additionally, Green was fined by the Warriors last October for punching teammate Jordan Poole at a practice. The Michigan native was suspended for Game 3 of this playoff series after picking up his 18th technical foul for stepping on the chest of Sacramento’s Damontas Sabonis.
Meanwhile, Green forfeited his game salary of $177,976. Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks and Green are tied for the most technical fouls this season. Next, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic finished with 17 technicals. Likewise, Atlanta Hawks standout Trae Young also currently has 17.
Furthermore, Green is the fourth highest-paid player on the Warriors. Stephen Curry leads the team this season with a cap figure of $51,915,615, followed by Klay Thompson ($43,219,440) and Poole ($28,705,357).
All things considered, if Golden State is interested in retaining Green, all that remains is for the wing to make his own decision. Of course, a playoff-series loss might make his decision easier. More NBA rumors are on the main page.
NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in retaining Draymond Green
