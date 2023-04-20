The Sacramento Kings started their opening-round series on a good note by winning Games 1 and 2. Tonight, they will be on the road for Game 3 vs the Warriors in what is a pivotal game in this series. Draymond Green is suspended for tonight’s contest and Golden State will have their backs against the wall. Sacramento’s Twitter account let Kings fans coming to Chase Center know that they will not be allowed to bring Cowbells to Game 3.

It’s quite comical what the Warriors are going to make Kings fans who bring Cowbells do tonight. The tweet said that fans with cowbells will be directed to an outdoor bag check area location. They can then leave their cowbell there and retrieve it at the end of the game.

Sacramento had a 16-year playoff drought before their postseason berth in 2022-23. The Kings have a rich history with the Cowbell, but the Warriors are not letting that happen in their home arena tonight.

From 1999-2006 the Sacramento Kings made eight straight postseason appearances and that is where their cowbell tradition started. It all began during their series vs the Lakers in the WCF back in 2002. Lakers head coach Phil Jackson called Sacramento “cow town” and said that Kings fans were “semi-civilized”.

Their fans did not take so kindly to his choice words for them, but the cowbell tradition started after Jackson made that statement. Fans brought cowbells for the rest of that WCF series and it’s been a tradition to do so for every home game. However, the Kings experienced a 16-year playoff drought and the Cowbells had not been rung in a while.

Game 3 will tip off tonight at 10:00 pm EST on TNT. California Sports Betting sites have the Kings at (+200) to win Game 3 on the road tonight at the Chase Center.