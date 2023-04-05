Home » news » Golden States Steph Curry Broke His Own Nba Record Of 54 Straight Games With Multiple Three Pointers Made

Golden State’s Steph Curry broke his own NBA record of 54 straight games with multiple three-pointers made

The standings in the Western Conference are still changing every night and a number of teams are still fighting for playoff positions. With a comeback 136-126 win vs the Thunder last night, the Golden State Warriors moved up to fifth in the West with two games left in the regular season. Step Curry’s 34 points led the Warriors last night and he made NBA history once again. He passed his own previous record of 54 straight games with multiple three’s made.

If the Warriors stay in fifth place after their final two games of the regular season, their first-round matchup will be vs the Phoenix Suns. They are 7-0 in the games that Kevin Durant has played for them this season and that will be a tough first-round series for both sides.

We saw the Warriors make a surprise run last season and they could do that again this season backed by some dominant games from Steph Curry. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Steph Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 64 points vs the Thunder last night

The Warriors were down 10 points at the half last night vs the Thunder despite Steph Curry having 24 points before intermission. Golden State had to fight back in the second half and luckily Jordan Poole answered that call. He scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half.

Sixteen of Poole’s 21 second-half points came in the fourth quarter where the Warriors trailed 106-103 to start. Steph Curry told reporters after the game how OKC’s gameplan allowed Poole to have a dominant second half.

“And we kind of read the gameplan from them. [Luguentz] Dort was just going to stay on me the whole time and not help. It just gives JP space, lets him go to work, he had some big threes, got to the bucket, got to the free-throw line.” – Steph Curry

Golden State’s next two games are on the road. They will be in Sacramento this Friday to play the Kings and then will finish their regular season on the road at the Trail Blazers.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

