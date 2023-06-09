Home » news » Steph Curry Wants The Golden State Warriors To Keep Their Core Together For At Least One More Season

Steph Curry wants the Golden State Warriors to keep their core together for at least one more season

The 2023 postseason ended earlier than the Golden State Warriors expected it to. They were bounced in the second round by LeBron James and the Lakers. General Manager Bob Myers stepping down this offseason has the Warriors’ future in question. It’s been reported that Steph Curry wants the Warriors to keep their core together for at least one more season. 

It’s hard to question that the Warriors are still not a top 5 team in the NBA, especially in the postseason. They are just barely a year removed from their fourth championship in a nine-year run. That is why Steph Curry wants to bring back Golden State’s core for at least one more shot.

After all their success in the last decade, it would be wise for the Warriors to bring their core back for one more chance at a title. That’s what Curry wants and his opinion matters in their franchise.

Steph Curry wants the Warriors to bring back their core for at least one more season

After their exit in the second round of the playoffs, there’s been speculation of the team splitting up. However, four-time champions Steph Curry has been vocal about what he wants to see the team do. Curry wants to play alongside Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for at least one more season.

The three of them have been the main staples for the Warriors in their dominant championship run. This offseason, 33-year-old Draymond Green has a player option and it’s ultimately his decision if he wants to remain with the team. Klay Thompson is entering the final year of his contract.

It’s obvious that the Warriors will not stay intact forever, but there is still a championship window open for them. The Warriors will always be in win-now mode as long as Steph Curry is on the team. Changes are likely to be made this offseason. Their younger pieces will be the ones getting moved, not their championship core.

