Warriors’ Steph Curry is now tied for the fourth-most 30-point triple-doubles in NBA postseason history

Updated 2 hours ago on
2 min read
Zach Wolpin profile picture
The Golden State Warriors have found themselves in unfamiliar territory. Usually, the Warriors are the team that takes a commanding lead in the series, but the role has flipped on them. After a 104-101 loss to the Lakers last night, the Warriors are now down 3-1 in the Western Conference Semi-finals. Steph Curry’s 31-point triple-double was not enough to stop the Lakers and the Warriors are on the brink of elimination. 

Golden State outscored the Lakers in the second and third quarters last night. However, a rough fourth quarter was their downfall. They scored just 17 points as a team in the fourth and went 6-17 from the field. Steve Kerr tried to make adjustments for last night’s game by adding Gary Payton II into the starting lineup.

That still was not enough to stop the Lakers last night. NBA betting sites have the Warriors at (-270) to win Game 5 at home tomorrow night.

How will Golden State respond to being down 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals?

As a team, the Golden State Warriors show an awful 12-41 from beyond the arc, (.293) percent. Steph Curry led the Warriors with three triples made, but it took him 14 tries to do so. It was an extremely inefficient night for Curry and the Warriors as a whole, but the savvy PG was able to impact the game in other ways.

On top of his 31 points, Curry also grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out 14 assists. He scored or assisted on 32 of the Warriors’ 52 points in the first half. His team shot 7-10 on his passes in the first half as well. However, the Warriors would fall apart in the fourth and that is why they lost the game.

Golden State went a combined 6-17 from the field in the fourth and scored only 17 points. Lakers’ Lonnie Walker IV had 15 points himself in the fourth quarter and had just as many field goal makes as the Warriors. Walker’s defense also showed up in the fourth when he held Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to a combined 4-15 shooting in that quarter.

