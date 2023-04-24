The Golden State Warriors weathered the storm last night and held on for a narrow 126-125 victory to even the series at 2-2. A rare mental mistake by Steph Curry almost cost them the game, but luck was on their side for the game’s final shot. With that win, Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green have now won the third-most (94) playoff games by a trio in postseason history.

It was a back and forth battle in the second half of last night’s game and the Kings almost stunned the Warriors with a win. This was Green’s first game back since a Game 3 suspension and it was his first time coming off the bench for a playoff game since Steve Kerr has been the head coach.

Their Game 4 win was much-needed as the series shifts back to Sacramento for Game 5 on Wednesday. California Sports Betting sites have the Kings at (-118) to win Game 5 at home.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson have won 94 playoff games together, the 3rd-most by a trio in NBA postseason history. They trail the trios of Tim Duncan, Tony Parker & Manu Ginobili (126), along with Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson & Michael Cooper (110). pic.twitter.com/EyZKbYa2oM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 23, 2023

The Warriors evened the series yesterday with a narrow 126-125 victory vs the Kings

Golden State and Sacramento played a challenging Game 4 and both sides threw their best punch at one another. The Warriors opened up the fourth with a 102-93 lead, but the Kings’ offense took over, went on a 15-4 run in less than three minutes in the final quarter, and took the lead back. Head coach Steve Kerr asked for a review on a very questionable call and it left the Warriors without a timeout in the final two minutes.

Veteran PG Steph Curry got trapped and called a timeout that the Warriors did not have with 42.1 seconds left in the game. A technical foul was called and Malik Monk nailed the free throw. Sacramento still had possession of the ball after that free throw and De’Aaron Fox hit a clutch three to cut the Golden State’s lead to one point.

The Kings got the stop they needed on the defensive end and had a chance to win the game on a buzzer-beater. Fox had the ball in his hands and got double-teamed. He passed the ball to his teammate Harrison Barnes, a former champion with the Warriors, who missed a potential game-winning three. Sacramento will be back home on Wednesday looking for a Game 5 home win.