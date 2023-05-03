Home » news » Golden States Steph Curry Klay Thompson And Jordan Poole Are The First Trio In Nba History With 6 Threes Each In A Playoff Game

Golden State’s Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the first trio in NBA history with 6 threes each in a playoff game

Last night, the Golden State Warriors lost Game 1 at home, 117-112 to the LA Lakers. The Warriors did not have the size to match the Lakers’ frontcourt players. Despite the mismatch down low, the Warriors stuck to what they do best; shoot three-pointers. They did just that and made some NBA history in the process as well. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole are the first trio in NBA history with 6 threes each in a playoff game. 

The Warriors had a legit chance to tie the game at 115-115 in the final seconds of the fourth quarter last night. LA was not going to let Curry beat them with a three so he was immediately double-teamed. Curry managed to swing the ball to Draymond Green who then found Jordan Poole who was wide open.

Poole took a long three-pointer with about 10 seconds left and that was how they lost Game 1. Golden State will host the Lakers once again in Game 2 tomorrow night at 9:00 pm EST.

The Warriors fell just short last night in Game 1 vs the Lakers in the Western Conference Semi-finals

Golden State would have loved to take Game 1 at home last night, but there’s still plenty of basketball left to be played. They are the defending champs for a reason and the Warriors are battled tested in the postseason. What hurt them most last night was the size mismatch down low, specifically with Anthony Davis.

The eight-time all-star had 30 points, 23 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks in a dominant Game 1 vs the Warriors. Golden State only has a handful of players who can battle with Davis in the post, but he asserted his will on both ends of the floor last night.

Kevon Looney collected 23 rebounds as well for the Warriors, but the Warriors struggled to find offensive consistency last night. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole were the only Warriors players to score 20+ points last night.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA expert and has been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion is life is watching sports and being able to share his passion for sports through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years. like https://sircharlesincharge.com/, https://gmenhq.com/, and https://www.tapinto.net/towns/south-plainfield/. Before he became an NBA News Writer, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.

