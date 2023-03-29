Main Page
Warriors’ Steph Curry and Klay Thompson have both made 250 three’s in the same season for the third time in their careers
A much-needed win for the Golden State Warriors put them back at sixth in the Western Conference. Last night they handled their business at home 120-109 vs the Pelicans. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson combined for 13 threes and had 56 total points together. This is the third time in their careers that both have made 250 three-pointers in a season. They also accomplished this in ’15-16 and ’16-17.
Curry and Thompson have been cornerstones of the franchise for Golden State in the last decade. That’s why they are four-time NBA champs and are regarded as two of the league’s greatest shooters over. They were dubbed the Splash Brothers from the Warriors’ official account and the name has stuck ever since.
The playoffs are right around the corner and the league knows Golden State is capable of flipping the switch into a postseason mode to play their best basketball. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.
Curry and Thompson continue to be elite marksmen from deep for the Golden State Warriors
Steph Curry helped lead the Warriors in a second-half comeback vs the New Orleans Pelicans last night. The Warriors were down 63-46 at the half but had a monster 39-point third quarter where they shot (.444) percent as a team from deep. It was a win that Golden State desperately needed if they want to avoid the play-in tournament.
The Western Conference has a log jam going on right now and it’s truly going to come down to the final days of the regular season to determine who makes it. Golden State is currently sixth in the West, but only one and a half games separate the seventh and eighth seeds below them.
Last night Steph Curry dropped 39 points and made eight three-pointers to bring his total to 250 three’s made this season. Klay Thompson has 17 points and five three’s made to bring his total to a league-leading 278 three’s made. Both are top three in the NBA for threes made this season with Buddy Hield separating the two.
