The Golden State Warriors continued their home dominance this season with a 29-7 record with a 123-112 win vs the Suns last night. Four-time NBA champ Klay Thompson had a vintage first half last night vs the Suns when he had 30 points and eight three-pointers. Damian Lillard and Thompson are the only players with three 30-point and eight three-pointers made half in the last 25 seasons.

Thompson is having a stellar year for the Warriors and has been someone the team can lean on once again. His last three seasons have been rough with his long injury history. He played only 32 games last season after missing two full years in a row and has finally looked like himself once again.

It’s been a long road back for Klay and he said he wants to make an all-star game again before he retires one day. That’s a very achievable goal if he can carry his play over to next season. California Sports Betting sites have the Warriors at (+900) to win the Finals this season.

Klay Thompson has his 3rd career half with 30 points and 8 3-pointers, tying Damian Lillard for the most by any player over the last 25 seasons. pic.twitter.com/jvHCGmR5tv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 14, 2023

Klay Thompson has his third career 30-point and eight three-pointer half of his career last night

The five-time all-star finished the game with 38 points and 33 of them were scored in the first half. He was also 8-12 shooting and had his team out to a 75-58 lead. Steph Curry has missed some significant time for the Warriors this season and his splash brother, Klay Thompson has been there to help keep the team in the best position possible.

His (22.3) points per game this season are tied for the highest average in his career which also came in the ’16-17 season when he was an all-star. Klay is also shooting back to his forty percent three-point shooting after falling to (.385) last season.

On top of all this, he is back to over 30+ minutes played per game as well. Thompson was finally cleared mid-way through this season to be able to play in back-to-backs again and that’s benefitted the Warriors greatly. The team currently has 13 regular season games left.