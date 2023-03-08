Klay Thompson passes Paul Pierce in 3-pointers for 11th all time

Klay Thompson (2,147) passed Paul Pierce (2,143) in career 3-pointers for 11th all time, in the Golden State Warriors’ 137-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The five-time All-Star entered the matchup with a total of 2,143 career 3s.

Thompson ended his performance with 23 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 40 minutes of action. Plus, the 10-year veteran shot 9-of-17 (52.9%) from the field and 5-of-13 (38.5%) beyond the arc. The guard has made at least four 3s in each of the last four games.

Klay Thompson passes Paul Pierce for 11th most three pointers of all-time (2,144). Next up: Jamal Crawford (2,221) 🎥 @NBA | @warriors pic.twitter.com/rc2PqY6jIx — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) March 8, 2023

Additionally, Klay Thompson played well, but the Warriors were outscored 40-34 in the opening quarter. Although Golden State kept it close with OKC leading 68-64 at halftime, this winnable game slipped away after the Thunder won a fourth-quarter challenge on Aaron Wiggins blocking Stephen Curry’s 3-pointer.

“I felt we were a little disconnected in the first half several times, and so we talked about that at halftime and tried to get back out there and complete the second half,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “There was definitely a disconnect in the first half, and that cost us.”

Furthermore, Stephen Curry finished his night with 40 points and a season-high 10 3s against the Thunder. After winning five straight games, Golden State has now suffered back-to-back losses. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Warriors 113-105. Curry scored a team-high 27 points in that contest.

Now, Klay Thompson needs 75 3-pointers to pass Jamal Crawford (2,221), the three-time Sixth Man of the Year, for 10th on the all-time list. For other active players, Stephen Curry leads all with 3,317, followed by James Harden (2,734), Damian Lillard (2,366), and LeBron James (2,240).

Through 54 starts this season, Thompson is averaging 22.1 points, a career-high 4.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 32.8 minutes per game. To add to these statistics, the four-time NBA champ is shooting 43.2% from the floor and 40.8% outside the arc.

Equally important, in the Warriors’ 143-141 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 2, Thompson scored a season-high 54 points in 46 minutes played. Along with logging eight boards and three assists, the guard shot 21-of-39 (53.8%) from the field and sank 10 3-pointers. If Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson can stay healthy, Golden State will have a chance to repeat.

