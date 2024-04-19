Steve Kerr Wants Klay Thompson to Return to Warriors

There are many questions surrounding the Golden State Warriors as they missed the playoffs. Many are speculating that Klay Thompson could be on a new team next season, especially after his tumultuous year with the Warriors. However, head coach, Steve Kerr, was lobbying heavily for him to return to Golden State after losing to the Sacramento Kings in the Play-In tournament.

“We need Klay back,” Steve Kerr said after the game. “He’s still got good years left. And I know I speak for everybody in the organization: We want him back. … What Klay has meant to this franchise and as good as he still is, we desperately want him back.”

Both Draymond Green and Steph Curry also weighed in on the situation surrounding Klay Thompson.

“[Klay is] going to make the best decision for him, the team’s got a decision to make and they’ll make the best decision for the team. … I don’t think there’s any scenario where Klay leaves and that’s the best decision for this team and organization,” Green said. “[The organization] has shown nothing but respect, loyalty, love and trust. I’ve got no reason to think, oh man, they’re not going to do right by Klay. “I have no reason to think that our ownership group isn’t going to take care of us the way we have taken care of this organization.” “I could never see myself not with those two guys,” Curry said. “I understand this league changes and there are so many things that go into it and we’re not going to play forever, but we’ve experienced so much together and at the end of the day I know they want to win, I know I want to win, and that’s all I’m worried about.”

Thompson will be one of the most sought after free agents this coming offseason.

Steve Kerr: Warriors Need Klay Thompson Back

His Up-and-Down Year

Thompson did not have the greatest year by his standards. However, he still flashed spurts of greatness at times. The Warriors even experimented with him coming off the bench. This season, Thompson averaged 17.9 points, 3.3 total rebounds, 0.6 steals per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.7 percent. The five-time All-Star struggled massively in the Play-In matchup against the Kings as he came away with no points on 0-10 shooting from the field. All in all, the future is very cloudy for Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors after their defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.